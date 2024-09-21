There’s still time to register for the 15th Annual North Carolina Beach Buggy Association (NCBBA) Red Drum Tournament

The fifteenth annual North Carolina Seaside Buggy Affiliation (NCBBA) Crimson Drum Event is scheduled for October 23 to October 26, 2024, and match organizers state that the five hundred out there spots are already filling up quick for this widespread annual occasion.

“Registration is forward of earlier years thus far, and if you wish to benefit from the competitors and 60 hours of broad open fishing, it will be clever to register now,” acknowledged the NCBBA in an replace.

Individuals should additionally enroll by Monday, September 23, to obtain a match T-shirt. “That is the most recent that we will order T-shirts and have them in time for the match,” acknowledged the NCBBA. “We could have some additional shirts on the market, however no assure of obtainable sizes.”

The 2023 NCBBA Event featured a document 455 anglers, with 120 pink drum caught and launched.

The annual match affords miles of naturally remoted fishing grounds alongside the Cape Hatteras Nationwide Seashore, and anglers fish from ORV Ramp 23 to Ramp 45, if availability permits.

“Due to a King Tide and seashore erosion we needed to make some modifications within the ramps that we had been utilizing for the 2023 match,” acknowledged the NCBBA. “The addition of ramp 45 was properly acquired and was extremely popular. We’ll hold that ramp as a part of this 12 months‘s match [and] we hope to have all of the earlier ramps out there to us as properly.”

Throughout the 60 hours of wide-open fishing, anglers could fish the place and after they want, with no assigned stations, if the realm is accessible by automobile from midnight on Wednesday to midday on Saturday.

Judges are nonetheless wanted for the match, and all are welcome to use. In the event you select to evaluate two 6-hour classes, your entry charge is refunded and you’ll be eligible for a $1,000 money prize within the “judges solely” class, whereas additionally vying for all the extra prizes which totaled over $13,000 in worth in 2023.

For questions on judging please contact Al Adam at [email protected]. For extra info on the match and to safe a spot now earlier than time runs out, go to https://www.ncbba.org/red-drum-tournament/.