Therapist Jerome Oziel, witness in Menendez trial, heard confession

The story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who fatally shot their mother and father in 1989, cannot be informed with out therapist Jerome Oziel, who heard their confession and performs a central position in season 2 of Netflix’s anthology sequence “Monster.”

“The Strolling Lifeless” actor Dallas Roberts performs the disgraced therapist in “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” which launched on Thursday. The second season of the anthology sequence chronicles the Menendez brothers and the brutal killing of their mother and father at their Beverly Hills, California dwelling on Aug. 20, 1989.

Through the brothers’ trial, Lyle and Erik argued that years of abuse led to the killing of José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. The brothers had been convicted of first-degree homicide and sentenced to life in jail.

Who’s Jerome Oziel?

Oziel is the previous therapist of Erik and Lyle Menendez who heard them confess to murdering their mother and father and served as a key witness of their trial.

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Each day Crossword Puzzle.

In courtroom, Oziel testified that he was sought out after officers implicated Erik in 1988 of two Calabasas burglaries, in accordance with the Los Angeles Occasions. On the first trial, Oziel stated the brothers confessed their crimes to him after just a few months of classes.

Throughout cross-examination, protection attorneys tried to impugn his credibility by specializing in an alleged affair Oziel had with a girl, the Occasions reported.

An Arizona State College alum, Oziel earned a doctorate in scientific psychology and resided in South Carolina for 2 years earlier than transferring to California, the Occasions reported. Whereas dwelling in Beverly Hills, he opened a personal observe and taught programs on the College of Southern California. As a therapist, he was thought of in knowledgeable in numerous phobias and sex-related issues.

What occurred to Jerome Oziel?

Oziel testified that the Menendez brothers threatened his life however they finally didn’t hurt their therapist.

On Jan. 3, 1997, the Division of Shopper Affairs’ Board of Psychology revoked Oziel’s therapist license after a state panel accused him of participating in sexual conduct with sufferers and breaking confidentiality guidelines, the Occasions reported. He didn’t admit to any wrongdoing.

He now not lives in California.

“It simply made no sense to come back again to California and spend many 1000’s of {dollars} defending a license he doesn’t use in a state he doesn’t reside in,” his legal professional beforehand informed the Occasions.

Tips on how to watch ‘Monsters: The Lyke and Erik Menendez Story’

All 9 episodes of “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” premiered on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Forged of ‘The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

Javier Bardem as José Menendez

Chloë Sevigny as Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez

Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez

Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez

Dallas Roberts as Dr. Jerome Oziel

Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne

Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson

Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth

Jason Butler Harner as Les Zoeller

Enrique Murciano as Carlos Baralt

Contributing: Taylor Ardrey