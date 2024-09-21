Therapist Jerome Oziel, witness in Menendez trial, heard confession

The story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who fatally shot their mother and father in 1989, cannot be informed with out therapist Jerome Oziel, who heard their confession and performs a central position in season 2 of Netflix’s anthology sequence “Monster.”

“The Strolling Lifeless” actor Dallas Roberts performs the disgraced therapist in “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” which launched on Thursday. The second season of the anthology sequence chronicles the Menendez brothers and the brutal killing of their mother and father at their Beverly Hills, California dwelling on Aug. 20, 1989.

Through the brothers’ trial, Lyle and Erik argued that years of abuse led to the killing of José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. The brothers had been convicted of first-degree homicide and sentenced to life in jail.

Who’s Jerome Oziel?

Oziel is the previous therapist of Erik and Lyle Menendez who heard them confess to murdering their mother and father and served as a key witness of their trial.

In courtroom, Oziel testified that he was sought out after officers implicated Erik in 1988 of two Calabasas burglaries, in accordance with the Los Angeles Occasions. On the first trial, Oziel stated the brothers confessed their crimes to him after just a few months of classes.

