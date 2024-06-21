The Weekend Is Awarded 2 New RIAA Diamond Certifications

The Weeknd can now add two extra diamond licensed singles to his resume.

The Grammy winner’s hit singles “Save Your Tears” and “Die for You” have been awarded diamond certification by the Recording Business Affiliation of America, making him the primary Canadian artist to earn seven diamond tracks. The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) is one in every of three artists to have produced seven diamond singles all through his profession alongside Rihanna and Put up Malone, the latter of whom holds the file for essentially the most diamond licensed singles with 9.

To attain diamond certification, the RIAA should acknowledge the tune or album as having shifted 10 million items of mixed streams and gross sales. The 2 awarded hits embrace his 2016 single “Die for You” from his Grammy-winning album Starboy and “Save Your Tears,” which was launched in 2020 as a single from the pop star’s fourth studio album, After Hours.

Within the 12 months following the discharge of After Hours, The Weeknd’s success was acknowledged nationally as he took followers by means of his embellished discography whereas headlining the Tremendous Bowl LV Halftime Present, the primary Canadian to take action.

Alongside together with his two new diamond certifications, the musician, 34, has been awarded a further two platinum certifications for his 2023 singles “Common” (that includes Madonna and Playboi Carti) and “One of many Women” (that includes Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp), each of that are part of the soundtrack to HBO’s drama sequence The Idol.

The brand new platinum certification for “One of many Women” makes Blackpink’s Jennie the primary Okay-pop solo artist to succeed in the milestone and marks the primary platinum single for Depp. As for Madonna, “Common” is her seventh platinum hit and the primary because the launch of “4 Minutes” in 2008.

The Weeknd’s spectacular repertoire doesn’t cease there. As of June, his observe “Blinding Lights” is essentially the most streamed tune of all time on Spotify with over 4 billion streams. He additionally holds the title of most month-to-month listeners on the streaming platform, with over 100 million every month.