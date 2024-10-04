The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Renewed for Season 2

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives can be again for extra drama because the Hulu actuality sequence has been renewed for season 2.

Hulu has greenlit one other batch of episodes, confirming the information in a Thursday, October 3, press launch. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is renewed for 20 new episodes after the pilot grew to become the most-watched unscripted season premiere.

“There was a philosophical query raised in season 1 which was ‘Can #MomTok survive this?’ The reply unequivocally is sure! Spring 2025 get your soiled sodas prepared!” Rob Mills, the manager vp of unscripted and different leisure at Walt Disney Leisure, stated in an announcement.

Season 1 premiered on Hulu in its entirety on September 6. The eight episodes handled the aftermath of Utah-based influencer Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2022 claims that she and her husband had been “smooth swinging” with fellow Mormon {couples}. The forged included Taylor and her group of “MomTok” influencer associates, Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor.

Associated: Meet the Girls Behind MomTok on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Disney/Fred Hayes Mormon “Momtok” has made its approach out of your cellphone to your TV with Hulu’s upcoming sequence The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The mother influencers took over TikTok in 2022 with their unconventional existence whereas additionally “breaking a norm” related to their non secular practices and gender roles. The group subsequently confronted scandal when […]

After the present’s debut, its stars addressed one of many largest misconceptions about Mormons and the MomTok group specifically. “We’re not all swingers,” Whitney completely instructed Us Weekly in September, clarifying that Taylor’s scandal and subsequent divorce from Tate Paul “truly didn’t have an effect on me in any respect.”

“I feel it’d be totally different if I used to be truly concerned in it, however I wasn’t, so I simply took the clout from it,” Whitney stated, insisting that the ordeal “didn’t have an effect on me as negatively because it affected others.”

Mayci echoed her costar’s statements. “We’re not all swingers,” she instructed Us. “You could be a Mormon and put on a crop prime and leggings as effectively.”

“You don’t need to be excellent,” Mayci continued. “You don’t need to be the stereotypical Mormon that individuals assume we’re all alleged to be.”

Taylor, for her half, hoped to maneuver previous the headlines, telling Us that the swinging story was not one thing she needed “to be identified for the remainder of [her] life.”

“For the present, I actually needed them to see me and extra of me and my persona and a deeper degree,” she elaborated. “I really feel like I come off so totally different on-line than I truly am in a dialog. So I felt like this was my probability to inform my story and get a deeper look into who I’m.”

Layla, in the meantime, was empathetic towards Taylor’s private struggles. “It was simply having to do not forget that we’re all human and that we make errors,” Layla instructed Us, mentioning that Taylor was “in a really arduous time in her life and I can’t think about the entire total world discovering out about her scandal similtaneously us.”

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

As for Mikayla, she realized a “common” misunderstanding concerning the group that wanted to be cleared up.

“We’re not all simply this excellent united entrance,” she instructed Us. “I really feel like on social media, everybody’s like, ‘Oh, there’s these eight faces on the display and so they’re all wearing the identical outfit. They give the impression of being unified, they appear put collectively,’ and our present actually form of cuts again on all of that, all of the notion. We’re regular, I assume.”

Season 1 ended with lingering questions on the way forward for MomTok amid divisions throughout the group. Taylor welcomed her third child with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen just for Mayci to name his ex to dig into their previous relationship, leaving the finale on a cliffhanger. Jen additionally handled tensions in her marriage to Zac Affleck as they thought of transferring to New York, whereas Whitney left MomTok.