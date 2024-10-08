‘The Night Agent’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix will hold The Night time Agent on name past its forthcoming second season.

The streamer has renewed The Night time Agent for a 3rd season, with the pickup coming a number of months earlier than season two premieres. Netflix hasn’t set a selected date for the present’s return however says it would premiere in winter 2025 (which is barely later than Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarando mentioned the present would debut on an earnings name earlier this 12 months).

Manufacturing on season three is about to start late this 12 months in Istanbul and proceed in New York after the brand new 12 months.

Created by Shawn Ryan and produced by Sony Footage Tv, The Night time Agent was a breakout hit for Netflix final 12 months. The present’s first season at the moment ranks seventh all time amongst English-language sequence within the streamer’s inner rankings (which measure viewing for 13 weeks after a present’s premiere). It was additionally the second most-watched authentic streaming sequence in america in 2023, in accordance with Nielsen’s year-end tallies of whole viewing time.

Season one of many sequence, which is predicated on a novel by Matthew Quirk, follows low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who works within the White Home basement and mans a cellphone that by no means rings. One evening, nevertheless, it does, drawing him into an enormous conspiracy and defending a tech CEO, Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) related to the plot.

In season two, Peter has the possibility to turn into a Night time Agent primarily based on his earlier actions, however working within the secretive group of Night time Motion will propel him right into a world the place hazard is all over the place and belief is briefly provide.

Ryan (SWAT, The Defend) is the showrunner for The Night time Agent. He government produces season two with Marney Hochman, Paul Bernard, Munis Rashid, Man Ferland, Exhibit A Movies’ Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn, and Undertaking X Leisure’s David Beaubaire, Paul Neinstein, William Sherak, Nicole Tossou and James Vanderbilt.