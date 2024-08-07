The Lefsetz Letter: Richie Furay In Beaver Creek

It was my technology.

And I’m not fairly certain how I really feel about that.

It’s not just like the outdated days, there’s a lot exercise within the mountains in the summertime you’d nearly assume you have been residing within the metropolis. Backed performing arts facilities, title expertise, and a ton of semi or non-talent, you open the “Vail Day by day” and there’s an countless record.

And there’s a free live performance sequence in Beaver Creek each week, Andy mentioned he went to see Asia there, with out one authentic member.

Richie Furay is the real article. With a pedigree. The one man with that prime a profile who didn’t break by way of to stardom. You had Stephen Stills and Neil Younger and Jim Messina in Buffalo Springfield. The Eagles expanded on that sound. Furay in the end teamed with Chris Hillman and J.D. Souther within the ill-fated Souther-Hillman-Furay Band, however the act broke up as a result of Richie’s spouse advised him it was both her or the band, and Richie selected her. The scuttlebutt was that it was J.D. who broke up the act, however Richie advised me he was checked out through the recording of the act’s aptly-named second LP, “Bother In Paradise,” which was launched with a whimper.

However that first Souther-Hillman-Furay Band album, I performed the sh*t out of it. I recorded it for a cross-country drive. I keep in mind this fisherman singing “Border City” as he skied the bumps at Alta, I used to be shocked he knew it, I believed it was extra of a secret, then once more, the album did go gold.

And within the center, in fact, there was Poco. Richie’s band that by no means lived as much as its rep commercially till he left.

And there you could have it. Rock historical past, FROM FIFTY YEARS AGO!

That’s proper, Richie Furay is eighty. Doesn’t look it, however the gorgeous factor is he nonetheless has his voice. And he performed acoustically together with his daughter on backup vocals and a younger guitarist and the harmonies…have been higher than Crosby, Stills & Nash’s ever have been. Oh, these albums have been candy, however dwell, at Woodstock, on “4 Method Road,” I believed it was practically unimaginable to get three half concord proper dwell till I noticed Sure, which wasn’t identified for concord, however nailed it nonetheless.

I imply all these years later, Richie nonetheless has it.

However it’s all these years later.

Now the factor about these free exhibits, on the ice rink within the village of Beaver Creek, is folks get there early, to arrange chairs, to be shut.

They usually have been all of my classic.

They usually knew who Richie Furay was.

I noticed a lady dancing and singing to the heavens together with “A Good Feelin’ to Know” and that’s once I realized, they’d lived by way of the period identical to me, when music was every thing, when in fact you knew the hits, but in addition the music of the standard acts you heard sometimes on FM, however by no means on AM.

The preliminary Poco album is a traditional, “Pickin’ Up the Items,” which bought nice critiques when it got here out however was dwarfed by Crosby, Stills & Nash. There was a commerce, Epic bought Richie and Atlantic bought Crosby and Nash and…Furay believes if Poco had been on Atlantic issues would have labored out otherwise. Then once more, Leslie West believed if his supervisor didn’t nix his look within the Woodstock film, he would have turn into legendary. And the reality is Mountain was fairly large in its period, however now the band is sort of utterly forgotten, I don’t hear about younger folks streaming Mountain songs.

And I don’t hear about them streaming Poco songs both.

I initially stopped after “From the Inside.” It was clear, the band was by no means going to interrupt by way of. I used to be shocked when it in the end did, when it moved over to ABC from Epic, however by then Rusty Younger was a lead vocalist, which was unfathomable to early followers of the band. And I really like “Coronary heart of the Evening,” and “Loopy Love” is a staple, however nobody ever talks concerning the opening observe on the primary ABC album “Head Over Heels,” entitled “Preserve On Tryin’,” composed and sung by Timothy B. Schmit with a voice so pure so ethereal so proper sans business success it’s no marvel Timothy B. in the end decamped for the Eagles.

So again in ’65, after a Vermont washout over Christmas, my mother and father took us to the Harmony, the place no snow wouldn’t nix a great time. I skied three of the 4 days, the fourth it rained, and one of many perks of the lodge, aside from countless meals, was nightclub leisure, and the star was Neil Sedaka, who was by this time a has-been. We had no thought who he was. We have been all Beatlemaniacs. This was my first publicity to somebody touring after their prime. It was sort of creepy, then once more, who would have anticipated that Sedaka would have a comeback within the seventies!

On the time of that present, Sedaka was twenty 5. Over the hill.

And there have been all of the acts my mother and father talked about, that they went to see in NYC. They took us to see Ella Fitzgerald… All these acts on late night time TV we’d by no means heard of, which in contrast to Neil Sedaka, by no means got here again.

And within the eighties, there began to be the comedy circuit in Florida. Aged acts enjoying to aged followers. Perhaps it began earlier, however that’s once I heard about it.

Unhappy.

However I used to be younger.

And now, the acts that aren’t lifeless are nonetheless on the market, enjoying to us.

Largely retired. All about life-style. Not within the mainstream and never involved about it. In any case, it’s been half a century, extra.

However all that music of my mother and father’ technology, it was disposable. Positive, not Sinatra, a number of the large bands, however actually, it was music of the time, there’s all the time common music, however that’s totally different from…

The British Invasion.

The San Francisco Sound.

Singer-songwriters.

Prog rock.

Bob Dylan, the Beatles, the Stones…

Our acts have been icons. Untouchable. We performed their data in our bedrooms, in our dorm rooms, you went to the gig regularly, it was a spiritual expertise, all concerning the music, nobody shot selfies and most of the venues didn’t promote beer, though that didn’t imply we weren’t excessive.

Musicians have been the brand new baseball stars. However with brains. We idolized them. We listened to what they needed to say. They have been beacons in a tumultuous period.

However then it turned all concerning the cash, music as soon as once more slid again into leisure versus artwork.

Which leaves us with our reminiscences.

“Form Girl.” Are you aware that one? If you happen to have been greater than an informal fan, you do.

And the aforementioned “A Good Feelin’ to Know” resonated with me for the primary time ever.

I used to be a Poco fan, however when Epic despatched me the 2 CD “Forgotten Path (1969-74)” package deal in 1990 I turned a devotee, lengthy after the band’s standing had been set in stone, listening to the music with no context, context was created, it was a extremely good band. Really, I like to recommend two two CD compilations, this Poco one and “Free – Molten Gold: The Anthology.” You’ll be shocked how good Paul Kossoff was. Free was far more than “All Proper Now,” by no means thoughts that includes presumably the best rock singer of all time, Paul Rodgers.

Richie was not a no person. Like failed singer-songwriters singing down in Florida, on the Villages, different retirement communities, this man was proper up entrance and middle after we have been all paying consideration. And he’s simply pretty much as good.

Not that all the fabric. The solo stuff…

And Richie bought deep into Jesus, and if that bugs you, you’re going to wince when he goes on about God through the set.

However I stood up to have a look. The primary two-thirds of the house have been all folks my age, there have been no children up entrance, solely within the again.

Now no person likes a deal like a retiree. Particularly free.

And the set began at 5:30. You possibly can name it an Early Hen Particular.

That is what it’s come to.

However even after ready for half an hour for the group to skinny out to say hello to Richie, folks have been nonetheless lined as much as speak to him, to purchase merch, to get a photograph, to get an autograph. These are the identical individuals who gained’t go to the grocery retailer throughout rush hour, whose line up days are by way of, although they lined up for tickets approach again when.

And I look as outdated as they do. I’m no totally different from them. I couldn’t sq. it, made me need to return to L.A. and sit within the Discussion board, go to a theatre present, hold with the insiders, something however this.

It’s identical to my mother and father’ technology. We had our acts, they meant a lot to us and so they gained’t imply a lot to anyone after we’re gone. Most of rock historical past, kaput!

And the humorous factor is most of rock historical past is now being written by individuals who weren’t there within the first place, in some circumstances not even born. Not solely do they usually get the info mistaken, the nuances they miss utterly. They depend on the charts from an period the place Prime Forty meant nothing and a number of the greatest acts have been hardly ever heard on the radio.

And when you attempt to inform anyone youthful the way it was totally different, they chortle and say it’s the identical because it ever was. Then once more, if that’s so, why is there such hoopla over the re-release of “Cease Making Sense”?

This ain’t no occasion, this ain’t no disco, many are previous having the ability to idiot round.

You needed to go to the Mudd Membership, CBGB’s, being residence was loss of life, all of it occurred outdoors, on the membership, whereas right this moment the leisure at residence is sort of all the time superior to that outdoors.

It’s fading away. It’s on its final gasp. Do you embrace it or rise up and protest just like the Nazi in “The Producers,” telling everyone they don’t perceive the way it was, what it meant.

I don’t know.

Hello Bob,

It was good to see you and Andy up at Beaver Creek on Thursday. Yea, the massive wheel retains on turning and I maintain going out to play if somebody says there are individuals who need to make a journey down reminiscence lane and listen to a couple of new tunes as properly. It’s enjoyable enjoying with my daughter, in truth I wouldn’t be doing this if she wasn’t alongside for the ride- (she has 4 daughters of her personal) and her husband is de facto supportive for the few exhibits we do.

Anyway, thanks for the great article, you could have a good way of taking folks alongside in your private journey as you observe the music. Thanks for popping out and for stopping by to say good day!!!

Richie

I produced, engineered and combined Richie’s “Nonetheless DELiverin’ Return to The Troubadour“ a couple of years again, which was the fiftieth anniversary live performance on the Troubadour of the long-lasting Poco file “DeLiverin.’”

Richie is an effective man and a consumate professional and may nonetheless carry it dwell. It was a pleasure getting to listen to these iconic Poco songs in any case these years.

One by no means is aware of what makes one a star however I bought the impression that Richie most likely didn’t care in the long run about that.

Having labored with plenty of stars there’s something intangible that divides the “star” from the one which has sh*t gobs of expertise however perhaps doesn’t actually care about that particular a part of one’s profession. I’m not going to get within the secular spiritual piece of his or anybody’s profession however I’ve fairly a couple of musician associates which have set off on that path and it doesn’t actually intersect with desirous to play the sport.

Anyway, Richie’s music shall be within the DNA of American music without end regardless.

Finest again

Ross Hogarth

I nonetheless stream Poco. I first met them at an out of doors gig I booked for them in 1971, I believe, for the Simsbury (CT) Youth Heart. Beloved Pickin’ Up the Items album a lot. It was an thrilling time to be round dwell music.

Tony D’Amelio

Poco. Central Park, Summer time ’72. Powered mescaline. It began to drizzle throughout “Good Feeling to Know (with an prolonged jam on the finish.) The stage lights lit the raindrops. Richie’s voice and Paul Cotton’s lead guitar turned the Manhattan night time into one of many best musical moments of my life.

Matt Auerbach…

One of many joys of manufacturing concert events within the early days was the power to make associates and maintain them as they got here by way of on tour. Each group had its personal persona, created by its music, musicians and crew. Some you couldn’t wait to see, others not a lot. You all the time regarded ahead to working with Poco. Not solely was the music elegant, however they may promote tickets, and have been a pleasure to hang around with. If each group has a public face, Poco can credit score then-road supervisor Denny Jones. I hope a few of your readers with comparable backgrounds really feel the identical approach.

Alan DeZon

However anyway bye bye..fave Richie vocal,thx Bob

Woody Worth

Properly written, I noticed Richie because the opener for one of many closing Ronstadt excursions, understated excellence.

In regards to the origins of the LA sound epitomized by the Eagles I had the identical dialog with Christian Nesmith at my home a number of years in the past which included Furay but in addition Christian’s Dad Michael and Rick Nelson’s Stone Cyn Band. It was an important blender on the proper time that each one birthed some nice music.

Don Adkins

SoCal Photographer

Nearly as good as something right this moment:

“Starlight (Richie Furay Band: I’ve Acquired a Motive) (1976)”

Tom Lewis

Oh boy! What an important column! A number of years again, I had the possibility to see Richie Furay on the Turning Level in Piermont NY. A beautiful small venue that also attracts the highway warriors like Steve Forbert, and plenty of others within the tri-state musician group. The Buffalo Springfield, for me, was simply the good band ever. Stills with that hat, and Neil together with his fringed leather-based jacket. However I used to be all the time captured by their guitars, Neil performed a Gretsch White Falcon…a guitar to die for in 1965, however it price a thousand bucks. No marvel I purchased a Hagstrom III for $129. Richie performed a covet-worthy Gibson electrical 12-string. Couldn’t afford a Fender Telecaster for $179 on the time…Anyway, Richie signed my copies of Poco albums, the primary Buffalo Springfield LP…vinyl thoughts you…I purchased the primary model of the Buffalo Springfield’s first LP…it didn’t have For What It’s Price as the primary minimize…It was Child Don’t Scold Me. I introduced the LP again to alternate it for the brand new model. That first LP with out For What it’s Price, turned a collector’s merchandise within the Buffalo Springfield saga. Richie signed my copy of Selecting Up the Items and you may not have requested for a greater meet and greet. Thanks for the report. I’ve been up at Vail and Beaver Creek after they get the music going and hey, rocky mountain excessive colorado!

Chip Lovitt

____________________________

I noticed Jim Messina at Ridgefield Playhouse on the Thursday night time earlier than the Friday COVID shut dwell music down. A good friend had additional tix and I used to be a bit of leery.

He was nice. His band was just like the Loggins and Messina bands, versatile with woodwinds and numerous coloration and textures.

His voice and guitar have been wonderful and the songs have been acquainted and wonderful. Acts from again within the day may be hit and miss after they attain a sure age however the Buffalo Springfield alums have finished higher than most.

William Nollman

Silvermine

Noticed Buffalo Springfield in 1966(?) after they toured with The Seashore Boys. Turned life-long fan of all of the members of the band. Noticed Poco in its authentic configuration at an area faculty. Final noticed Richie Furay at Birchmere in Northern VA in with a band that included his daughter. He’ll all the time be amongst my favourite musicians.

William Hultman

As soon as once more, you nailed it.

On October 21, 2010 – a Thursday night time in Seattle – I learn on-line that the Buffalo Springfield have been reuniting on the annual Bridge Concert events.

Withing minutes, I purchased 2 Tenth-row tickets, booked a lodge, booked a first-class flight and, on Saturday, a good friend and I have been strolling into the Shoreline to see them.

I patiently sat by way of an acoustic Billy Idol set, an acoustic Elvis Costello set (changing an ailing Kristofferson), with Emmylou sitting in, and many others.

Then there they have been, Steven, Richie, and Neil with what was clearly Neil’s rhythm part.

The entire set was a acoustic, in fact (it’s a Bridge Live performance) however that didn’t matter.

I couldn’t consider this was taking place – I used to be 12 once I purchased Bluebird/Mr. Soul 45, and had every thing they ever did on containers, bootlegs, and many others. A lifeless band. But there they have been, beginning with “On the Method Dwelling”, with Richie on vocals. Richie Furay, flanked by Stills and Younger!

I name these occasions “Lazurus Moments”.

I used to be shut sufficient to see the appears to be like on their faces and the state of their our bodies. It was clear that Richie regarded the identical however with grey hair, and the opposite two regarded as battle-worn as you’d anticipate.

Gary Lang

Missed Furay at BC however I nonetheless have the SHF band album, from the cut-out part at Peaches. They tried to be the reply to CSN however nobody cared. Richie was all the time near stardom however by no means fairly made it. I keep in mind he was a Minister down in Boulder together with his personal Church years in the past. Boulder had an important scene again then when Caribou Ranch was the place to be.

I noticed that ASIA advert however there are two ASIA’s touring, the opposite one with Geoff Downes, the one at Beaver Creek? Like the 2 Sure’ a couple of years in the past. So unhappy they’ll’t simply all get alongside.

I discovered to ski on the Harmony and at Kutsher’s then went over to Vacation Mountain. They used to have tie-dyed snow on the Harmony! Neil Sedaka’s mother and father I believe lived in Monticello and I taught his daughter Dara to ski, or tried to, she was unimaginable.

A surprisingly good free present at BC final yr was Ambrosia who sounded nice even with out David Pack, who has the most effective and most underrated voices in music. They did have the opposite 3 authentic guys and performed a mixture of the traditional Prog stuff, the massive ballads and a few nice covers They even joked about being labeled as Yacht Rock really enjoying entrance of people that seemingly have Yachts, They actually stunned me.

Now I actually must see Gary Puckett and the Union Hole at BC!

Ciao,

Barry Levinson

Rattling, Bob…this introduced me to tears a number of instances, needed to write.

A man at my first job within the grocery retailer in 1975 turned me on to Poco, and I turned obsessed. Made particular journeys to Austin simply to purchase their albums at one of many then seven file shops inside strolling distance of The Drag.

The historical past of it, beginning with Buffalo Springfield, was like an occult treasure to a “totally different” child in Bumfuq South Texas. Poco was a part of the most important geneaolocial tree of rock and roll there ever was. Who did what, the place the others got here from…all of it was fascinating to a 16 yr child who noticed rock as a sacred factor.

I discovered about Illinois Velocity Press and located the album on one of many Austin journeys. It was like a hidden sub-history, discovering out the place Paul Cotton got here from, and seeing how he modified the sound of the band.

Good Feelin’ To Know, so far as I used to be involved, was a masterpiece of an album. THAT file ought to have damaged them by way of. After that got here Loopy Eyes, and you may inform Richie was leaving simply by the writing, and the sound of the album itself. Discovering out it was about Gram Parsons was like discovering one other little bit of that historical past…that geneaology.

And the band shouldered on, turned even tighter, if that’s in any respect attainable, and put out Seven, Cantamos, after which the album with “Preserve On Tryin’.” That music was what I might play folks once I was attempting to elucidate Poco to them and get them turned on to the band. I used to be a Pocovangelist once I was a sophomore in highschool…I even did an enormous portray of the duvet of ‘Seven’ with the horseshoe, for my wall.

Then got here Rose of Cimmaron, and when Timothy left, Rusty took over that airy-high vocal spot on the 2 data that lastly “did it ” for them, with covers by none aside from Phil Hartman.

I’m just some years behind you within the chronological scheme of it, in that closing part of the Increase known as “Technology Jones”: too outdated to Increase, too younger to GenX. I used to be anachronistic and autistic as a child, glued to the radio from toddlerhood on.

I did deep dives on each sort of music, and the HISTORY OF IT was all the time in the beginning. The attitude of when it occurred within the timeline, hell, simply Historic Perspective generally, simply doesn’t exist in folks now. They usually don’t need to know.

I’m unhappy to see the pure development. I really feel as “cringe” because the outdated Massive Bands my mother and father beloved now. However rock and roll…it did bind kindred souls, regardless of HOW outdated we have been. Y’all might have been ten or so years older, however I used to be simply as “there” with the music. The music bonded everybody, particularly from ’64 to ’72, what to me have been the “Golden Years” of pop music on AM.

The originals all passing, I really feel an urge to ensure all that rock historical past that bought me by way of a rocky teen-hood doesn’t all disappear and die. One other good friend despatched me a replica of a ebook written concerning the Haight Ashbury, known as “We Are The Folks Our Mother and father Warned Us Towards” by Nicholas Received Hoffman. He wrote it as his Thesis for “Dr. Jolly”…it has given me an entire new window onto the Haight Road scene. That is historical past that must be handed on, to be perpetuated, to not die with those that lived it.

Thanks once more for one more good one, Bob,

Byron Beyer

Effectively, if the lyrics “Colorado mountains I can see your distant sky, bringin’ a tear of pleasure to my eye” didn’t resonate w/ the parents at Beaver Creek, then it’s unlikely they’d resonate wherever else.

If I had to decide on essentially the most underrated band and artist from the 1970’s, my poll would seemingly have Poco and Richie Furay on the very prime. I’d most likely have to pick each as a write-in vote given the shameful lack of recognition of every (past Furay’s days w/ Buffalo Springfield), however these within the know definitely know. The Eagle’s get all of the accolades as pioneers of nation rock, and possibly deservedly so, however the high quality of Poco’s music isn’t too far behind, and in a number of cases their work is arguably higher. Poco’s writing wasn’t all the time constant, (then once more, whose is), however the band’s lack of recognition and business success is a travesty.

Little doubt if Ahmet and the robust promo staff at Atlantic data had oversight of Poco’s early releases, they might have had a significantly better likelihood of success, however alas, it wasn’t meant to be. For these not acquainted w/ Poco’s physique of labor, take a look at their 2-disc compilation “The Forgotten Path.” Severe music lovers are acquainted w/ early stage Poco gamers Jim Messina, Randy Meisner, Timothy B. Schmit and Richie Furay, however the late Rusty Younger is arguably the most effective pedal metal gamers of all-time.

Stuart Ok. Marvin

I lived in Boulder and had my first business studio there within the 70s. Poco, Firefall, Tommy Bolin, and Boz Scaggs have been staples of the instances. Glad Richie’s nonetheless doing it. Because the Mighty Quinn mentioned, “Care for all of your reminiscences since you can not relive them.” My trash bin shall be filled with tapes and data and books when my children clear up after I’m gone. They may maintain some precise pictures and some of my devices, and I’m okay with all that. The satisfaction is that a minimum of a few of my story will dwell on, in no matter type the digital now permits. Your readers will nonetheless be quoting you till AI replaces all studying and speaking. “Any day now, I (we) shall be launched.”

Victor Levine

I knew I used to be in hassle once I began seeing adverts for bands I appreciated in junior excessive enjoying 4:30pm exhibits at The Villages. Hopefully rock ’n’ roll by no means forgets.

Vince Welsh

This impressed me to see the place else he was enjoying. At first it regarded like New Jersey however then noticed he’s on the Boulton Heart on Lengthy Island in Bay Shore on the twenty fourth. Purchased a few the few remaining tickets instantly. Wanting ahead to it.

Thanks!

Michael Williams

August, Beaver Creek, the Rocky Mountains and Richie Furay… A Good Feeling To Know INDEED!

George Briner

Bob: Thanks for remembering Poco. They belong within the RR Corridor of Fame, as does America. Richie was the lead singer in Buffalo Springfield once I signed them to William Morris. They have been a crusty bunch, apart from Richie, he all the time was and has remained a sort hearted soul. The others ultimately mellowed out, so kudos to them too.

Harlan Goodman and I managed Poco for eight albums, Poco Seven by way of Legend which delivered two prime 5 singles and was their first and solely platinum L.P.. That they had an extended string of managers, Inexperienced & Stone, Shiffman & Larson, Geffen & Roberts, Hartmann & Goodman, and Peter Golden. The story of their curler coaster profession is traditional American Rock & Roll.

The transfer to ABC is what modified the arc of their profession. Abandoning one’s catalog was not de rigueur in these days. You misplaced your leverage. however Epic was too comfy promoting 350K items and by no means supported a single. Mybrother Phil designed a lot of their covers, together with Poco Seven and Legend, his Horse emblem remained their emblem to the tip.

Forty years later I used to be at an ‘Outdated Timers Luncheon’ and sat subsequent to this man who knowledgeable me that he used to run Epic, and I advised him how I despatched Epic prexy Ron Alexenburg an authentic Phil Hartman watercolor of the Poco 7 cowl. Once we moved Poco to ABC he stomped on it and broke the glass. He despatched it to me full with footprints. I reframed it with the damaged glass included. He says to me I’m Ron Alexenburg. I used to be completely shocked. He had misplaced 100 kilos and I didn’t acknowledge him. He regarded actual good. We laughed rather a lot.

Music was our gas within the sixties, Now it’s simply grease to get the younger folks from display screen to display screen.

Rock ‘Til You Drop!

As ever,

John Hartmann