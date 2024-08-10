The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Mika Brzezinski – Co-Host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Founder of “Know Your Value Global Initiative.”

A enjoyable, fascinating dialog with Mika in regards to the present state of politics in America and her “Know Your Worth” initiative that empowers girls to develop their careers and type wholesome habits. Hear who among the superb girls from enterprise, leisure and extra who’re on the most recent “Know Your Worth Forbes 50 over 50 record.” Mika additionally has nice perception into the Kamala Harris marketing campaign, the present state of politics as properly and what’s at stake on this 2024 election 12 months for all Individuals.