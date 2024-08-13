The HU Announce North American Headlining Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – THE HU will deliver their mesmerizing dwell efficiency to amphitheaters this fall as direct assist to rock legends Iron Maiden from October 4 to November 7. The worldwide Mongolian rock phenomenon as we speak (August 12) introduced they might carry out a sequence of headlining reveals all through the tour with particular visitors, The Funeral Portrait. Tickets for the headlining reveals will go on sale to most people on Friday (August 16) at 10 am native time through the band’s official web site. The dates are listed beneath.

In different HU information, the band will quickly share particulars in regards to the launch of a brand new single.

Boasting over 780M all-time streams, a number of sold-out headlining excursions throughout the globe, appearances at main festivals (Glastonbury, Obtain, Coachella, Lollapalooza), recognition from prime authorities companies, and collaborations with a few of rock’s greatest names, THE HU have constantly engaged audiences worldwide with their distinctive model of “hunnu rock’ since their formation in 2016. The band’s most up-to-date launch, THE HU LIVE AT GLASTONBURY, on June 7 through Higher Noise Music, featured a dwell recording of their groundbreaking debut efficiency on the legendary Glastonbury competition in Somerset, UK, in 2023. It contains well-liked tracks from their 2019 breakthrough debut, The Gereg, and its 2022 follow-up album, Rumble Of Thunder, each launched through Higher Noise Music.

THE HU 2024 International Tour Dates

9/4 Helsinki, FI – Home of Tradition

9/5 Tampere, FI – Pakkahuone

9/7 Tallinn, EE – Helitehas

9/8 Riga, LV – Palladium

9/10 Gdyina, PL – Enviornment Gdynia

9/12 Glwice, PL – Enviornment Glwice

9/13 Leipzig, DE – Felsenkeller

9/14 Prague, CR – Sasazu

9/15 Vienna, AT – Gasometer

9/17 Zagreb, CT – Tradition Manufacturing facility

9/18 Milan, IT – Magazzini Normal

9/20 Lausanne, CH – Les Docks

9/21 Saarbrucken, DE – Storage

9/22 Zurich, CH – Komplex 457

9/24 Lyon, FR – Le Radiant

9/25 Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz

9/26 Madrid, ES – Riviera

10/4 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit score Union Amphitheatre &

10/5 Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Enviornment &

10/8 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Discussion board &

10/9 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Heart &

10/12 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst ^

10/14 Portland, OR – MODA Heart &

10/15 Spokane, WA – Knitting Manufacturing facility ^

10/16 Tacoma, WA -Tacoma Dome &

10/18 Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – Delta Heart &

10/19 Denver, CO – Ball Enviornment &

10/21 West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom ^

10/22 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Vitality Heart &

10/24 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Enviornment &

10/25 Cleveland, OH – Home of Blues ^

10/26 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Enviornment &

10/27 Quebec, QC – Videotron Centre &

10/28 Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre ^

10/30 Montreal, QC – Centre Bell &

10/31 Buffalo, NY – Electrical Metropolis ^

11/1 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Heart &

11/2 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Heart &

11/4 Albany, NY – Empire Reside ^

11/6 Worcester, MA – DCU Heart &

11/7 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Heart ^

11/8 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Enviornment &

11/9 Newark, NJ – Prudential Heart &

11/12 Baltimore, MD – CFG Financial institution Enviornment &

11/13 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Heart &

11/15 Houston, TX – Home of Blues ^

11/16 Fort Price, TX – Dickies Enviornment &

11/17 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Heart &

& with Iron Maiden

^ with The Funeral Portrait