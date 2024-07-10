‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel: Everything We Know

In 2006’s The Satan Wears Prada, Meryl Streep’s terrifying editor in chief dismisses her two devoted assistants—performed by Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt—with a cold “That’s all.” However earlier this week, Puck reported that there may very well be extra Satan Wears Prada on the horizon: a sequel is in early growth at Disney. Sources additionally confirmed the information to Deadline, though reps for the studio had no official remark.

Primarily based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling guide, which fictionalized her time as assistant to Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, the movie follows the immersion of Hathaway’s Andy Sachs into the world of high-fashion publishing. Andy is enthralled by Streep’s highly effective Miranda Priestly, however breaks freed from her by movie’s finish. The character does, nonetheless, cross paths along with her former boss in two follow-up novels by Weisberger.

Upon launch, the unique movie grossed over $326 million worldwide, earned two Oscar nominations, and spawned a stage musical that includes Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly that’s at the moment operating on London’s West Finish. As such, it’s no shock that studios have sought a sequel. However in her current Vainness Honest cowl story, Hathaway downplayed the concept of a follow-up, principally as a result of she “prefers her films to be true escapes from on a regular basis particulars like texting,” as Julie Miller wrote. “I’m simply realizing this as I speak to you,” Hathaway instructed Miller. “I haven’t turned to my staff and mentioned, ‘Solely ship me films that predate the non-public pc revolution.’”

Right here’s the whole lot we all know concerning the reported The Satan Wears Prada sequel, together with which forged members may be venturing into the expansive Runway vogue closet.

Is The Satan Wears Prada 2 formally taking place?

There was no official announcement from the studio but. However in response to Puck, the sequel would heart on the challenges going through print media within the twenty first century—one of many very causes Hathaway has expressed reservations concerning the mission.

Right here’s what she mentioned concerning the concept on The View in 2022: “I simply suppose that film was in a distinct period. All the things has gone so digital, and that film centered across the idea of manufacturing a bodily factor.” Even so, Hathaway agreed that it’s “tempting to consider Andy and Emily [Blunt’s character] needing to get Miranda her espresso, and she or he’s someplace in Europe, after which alongside the best way they decide up Stanley Tucci in Italy.”

Who shall be in The Satan Wears Prada sequel?

In line with Leisure Weekly’s manufacturing supply, Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, and Tucci—who performed Runway’s ultra-loyal artwork director Nigel—are all in talks to reprise their roles for the movie. (No phrase on Adrien Grenier’s Nate and his oh-so-precious grilled cheese sandwiches.) The identical goes for the film’s authentic director David Frankel, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, and producer Wendy Finerman. Disney declined a request for remark from the publication, which has additionally reached out to reps for the aforementioned expertise.

However Hathaway isn’t the one forged member who beforehand expressed doubts about returning to the world of Runway. In February, shortly earlier than reuniting with Hathaway and Streep on the SAG Awards stage, Blunt dismissed the concept of a Satan Wears Prada sequel on the Completely happy Unhappy Confused podcast. Sharing that their had “by no means” been plans for a follow-up. She added, “Typically issues needs to be cherished and preserved on this bubble, and it’s okay.”

What Is The Satan Wears Prada sequel about?

Right here’s the essential concept, in response to Puck: “The storyline being mentioned focuses on Miranda Priestly, Streep’s Wintour-esque protagonist, on the finish of her profession, going through the decline of conventional journal publishing. She’s compelled to go head-to-head along with her former assistant, Blunt’s Emily Charlton, now a high-powered government at a Kering or LVMH-style luxurious group, whose promoting {dollars} Priestly desperately wants.”

When is The Satan Wears Prada sequel popping out?

At this level, getting fingers on any model of the sequel’s screenplay can be tougher than securing the unpublished Harry Potter manuscript Miranda’s twins covet within the authentic movie. By all means, viewers hope that the artistic staff strikes at a glacial place—they understand how that thrills us.

This publish shall be up to date.