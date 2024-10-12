The Best Celebrity Looks at Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year Party

Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Richards, Jenn Tran and extra delivered sartorial drama on the the Us Weekly and Pluto TV Actuality Stars of the 12 months occasion.

Hubbard and Francesca Farago each commanded consideration whereas exhibiting off their glamorous maternity model. Hubbard, who’s anticipating her first little one with Dr. Turner Kufe, sparkled in a nude FWRD gown outfitted with cinched cloth on the waist, accentuating her lovable child bump.

Farago, accompanied by her fiancé Jesse Sullivan, has twins on the best way, however that didn’t cease her from rocking a sheer fitted gown with an uncovered black bra and cheeky underwear. The Too Sizzling to Deal with star was red-carpet-ready with a full face of glam and comfortable curls.

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

Extra of actuality TV’s favourite faces — together with Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright — additionally dressed to impress.

Hold scrolling to see these and extra scene-stealing seems final evening: