The Best Boba Milk Tea Shops in LA

Over the previous couple of years, a whole lot of little boba milk tea outlets have opened up all around the Los Angeles space. And ever for the reason that first “tea zone” opened, boba milk tea turn into wildly widespread, and now you can discover one on virtually each nook. A number of the largest tapioca milk tea chains embrace Lollicup, and Rapidly, however there are a lot of extra boba milk tea outlets which have opened independently and are additionally doing extraordinarily properly. We guess that it is because the notorious boba milk tea is such a tasty drink, particularly within the scorching summer time months we LA-goers expertise.

The most well-liked and by far finest recognized boba milk tea store is Lollicup. Many individuals swear by their secret milk tea mix, that now we have tried to determine many instances earlier than in our personal kitchens. Their milk tea is the proper mix of icy, creamy milk and completely brewed black tea, and the tapioca pearls that they use are cooked to perfection with simply the correct amount of sweetness and chew. Milk tea, though often made with black tea, also can incorporate different kinds of tea as properly. For extra data on several types of tea, try whispertea.com. Lollicup additionally affords many various flavors to your milk tea, reminiscent of jasmine, chocolate, caramel, vanilla, almond, and low flavored milk tea. Milk tea is just not the one drink on the menu although; Lollicup serves up espresso, slushies, and smoothies as properly. Not solely do they serve an entire number of drinks, in addition they provide many small snack objects. These vary from French fries to fried tempura, and there are a lot of genuine Asian snacks that an individual can strive. The ambiance of Lollicup may be very relaxed, and lots of youngsters and younger adults may be discovered socializing with their mates or doing their homework amongst the squashy couches scattered across the tea zone.

One other favourite is the boba milk tea store referred to as Rapidly, aptly named for his or her speedy service. That is very very similar to Asian quick meals, and is similar to Lollicup. Nonetheless, many individuals discover that their milk tea is just not as candy, neither is it as satisfying because the milk tea discovered at Lollicup. A wonderful second selection although, and one of many benefits of Rapidly is that you can find not solely your typical black tapioca pearls, however additionally, you will discover white tapioca pearls. These white tapioca pearls are sweeter, chewier, and so they have fewer energy than the black tapioca pearls! Rapidly additionally affords the identical flavored milk teas and slushies. They’ve a better vary of snack meals than Lollicup as properly, which could make it a more sensible choice for some folks. The candy potato fries that they serve listed below are scrumptious, and extremely really useful.

We can not overlook concerning the numerous boba milk tea outlets that aren’t chain shops as properly. One among our favorites is a small one referred to as Genki Dwelling, positioned in Arcadia, CA. This is not particularly a boba milk tea store; moderately it’s a Japanese snack meals store that occurs to promote some glorious boba milk tea. Should you cease by, all of the snacks there are genuine Japanese snacks, from taiyaki (fish formed desserts with numerous stuffing) to croquettes (Japanese fried potato desserts). All three of the above talked about boba outlets are glorious selections for everytime you’re craving a tasty decide me up.