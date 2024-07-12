The Beastie Boys Sue Chili’s Over The Alleged Misuse Of ‘Sabotage’ In An Ad Campaign

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Beastie Boys have filed a lawsuit towards Brinker Worldwide, proprietor of the Chili’s restaurant chain, alleging that the corporate used the Beastie Boy’s 1994 tune “Sabotage” in advertising materials with out permission.

Within the swimsuit, which was filed in federal courtroom in New York’s Southern District on Wednesday, the group alleged that Chili’s unlawfully used materials that included musical compositions and sound recordings in advertising materials on social media with out acquiring a license.

Moreover, the advertising materials was alleged to have included three people who have been “meant to evoke the three members of Beastie Boys carried out scenes depicting them “robbing” elements from a Chili’s” restaurant” in a approach that was much like the unique “Sabotage” music video.

The Beastie Boys, by way of their lawsuit, alleged that the usage of the Beastie Boys Marks, and unauthorized use of plaintiffs Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, and the late Adam Yauch voice and likeness falsely led followers to imagine that the Beastie Boys endorsed Chili’s, constituting an alleged violation of the Lanham act.

By means of the swimsuit, the Beastie Boys and their partnership, Brooklyn Mud, are in search of a everlasting injunction towards Chili’s from persevering with to make use of advertising materials that infringes on the band’s copyrights, together with statutory damages, attorneys charges, and thrice the revenue realized from the advertising marketing campaign.

Brinker Worldwide didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.