The ACM Awards To Return To Frisco, Texas, On May 8th

FRISCO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Nation Music introduced that the Sixtieth Academy of Nation Music Awards, will happen on Thursday, Could 8, 2025, from Ford Middle at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

As beforehand introduced, nation music icon Reba McEntire will reprise her flip as host for the awards gala, marking her 18th time because the occasion’s emcee, probably the most of any artist within the historical past of the awards gala.

“We’re excited to honor and rejoice the legacy of the ACM Awards all yr lengthy surrounding the Sixtieth-anniversary present returning to Amazon Prime Video subsequent Could,” mentioned Academy of Nation Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “Reba McEntire has hosted extra ACM Awards exhibits than every other artist in historical past, and after her triumphant return this yr for the 59th present, there may be clearly nobody higher suited to helm this milestone present! Our landmark fiftieth anniversary present in 2015 marked our debut in Texas, and we’re thrilled to return once more to rejoice one other main second in ACM historical past. We stay up for seeing our business, artists, and followers rejoice in Frisco, Texas subsequent Could for an unforgettable week!”

“I’m thrilled to be coming again to host the Sixtieth ACM Awards on Prime Video,” mentioned Reba McEntire. “It’s going to be an absolute can’t miss present and I can’t wait to see everyone again in Texas!”

Now in its third yr at The Ford Middle, the ACM Awards will probably be streamed dwell throughout Amazon Music, Amazon Style, Amazon Freevee, Amazon Stay, and extra and will probably be accessible on demand through Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, and Amazon Music.