Texas blue alert in Hall County for Seth Altman: What is it?

Blue alerts are certainly one of a number of public security alerts issued by the state when authorities need assistance discovering somebody.

HALL COUNTY, Texas — Cellphones throughout Texas buzzed and lit up early Friday morning.

The Texas Division of Public Security shortly earlier than 5 a.m. issued a blue alert for a needed suspect out of Memphis, Texas, a small city in Corridor County within the Texas Panhandle.

Seth Altman, 33, was named because the needed suspect, in response to the alert, which is geared toward serving to authorities discover suspects who’re accused in incidents involving a regulation enforcement officer.

Altman — who’s white and was described at 6 ft, 2 inches tall and 220 kilos with purple hair and blue eyes — was final seen on foot round 11 p.m. Thursday within the 200 block of South 4th Road in Memphis, about 90 miles southeast of Amarillo and 275 miles northwest of Dallas. Altman was seen heading towards U.S. 287, in response to the alert.

The blue alert warned Texans to name 911 in the event that they see him and to not method him. A launch from the Texas Division of Public Security mentioned officers consider Altman “to be related to the intense harm of a regulation enforcement officer, involving a critical threat or risk to the general public and different regulation enforcement personnel.”

KVII in Amarillo reported that Altman is accused of capturing Memphis Police Chief Rex Plant, whereas Plant was making an attempt to serve a warrant.

KVII-TV stories Plant was listed in secure situation at a hospital in Lubbock. A hospital spokesperson didn’t instantly return a cellphone name from The Related Press.

What’s a Texas blue alert? When is it used?

Blue alerts are certainly one of a number of public security alerts issued by the state when authorities need assistance discovering somebody. More often than not, these alerts are within the type of AMBER Alerts or Silver Alerts for lacking folks.

Blue alerts are issued when authorities are trying to find somebody who is needed for attainable involvement within the killing or critical harm of a regulation enforcement officer.

Here is the complete standards for a Blue Alert, in response to the Texas Division of Public Security’s web site:

A regulation enforcement officer will need to have been killed or significantly injured by an offender.

The investigating regulation enforcement company should decide that the offender poses a critical threat or risk to the general public and different regulation enforcement personnel.

An in depth description of the offender’s automobile, automobile tag, or partial tag should be accessible for broadcast to the general public.

The investigating regulation enforcement company of jurisdiction should advocate activation of the Blue Alert to the Texas Division of Public Security (DPS).

Based on the Texas DPS ceaselessly requested questions on emergency alerts, statewide AMBER and Blue Alerts are presupposed to solely be despatched between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., to incorporate holidays and weekends. Regional AMBER and Blue Alert hours might differ, in response to the FAQ sheet.