Texans vs. Packers 2024 livestream: How to watch NFL for free

Dwell stream Houston Texans vs. Inexperienced Bay Packers totally free on TVNZ+. Entry this free streaming platform from anyplace on this planet with ExpressVPN.

With Week 7 of the NFL 2024 season now in play, the Houston Texans are set to go to the Inexperienced Bay Packers for a Sunday Soccer showdown. And whereas soccer followers would agree that each recreation is must-watch, this conflict is much more must-watch — if that is even potential — with each the Texans and Packers in good kind proper now.

The Texans are 5-1 and have a three-game streak. The Packers, in the meantime, are 4-2 due to QB Jordan Love’s spectacular charge of landing passes. The Packers’ defence has additionally impressed the pundits. All of which makes this a critically intriguing recreation.

If you need a chunk of the Sunday Soccer motion, Houston Texans vs. Inexperienced Bay Packers is on the market to look at totally free from anyplace on this planet. However provided that to entry it. Learn on for all the knowledge you want.





When is Texans vs. Packers?

Houston Texans vs. Inexperienced Bay Packers begins at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 20. This fixture takes place on the Lambeau Discipline.

The right way to watch Texans vs. Packers totally free

Houston Texans vs. Inexperienced Bay Packers is on the market to stay stream totally free on TVNZ+.

TVNZ+ is a free streaming platform primarily based in New Zealand and is geo-blocked outdoors of the nation. However you possibly can nonetheless entry this platform from anyplace world wide by signing up for a VPN. VPNs are helpful on-line instruments that disguise your precise IP tackle (digital location) and join you with a safe server primarily based in New Zealand. This lets you get previous any geo-restrictions and entry TVNZ+ wherever you’re.

Entry free stay streams of the NFL by following these easy steps:

Subscribe to a streaming-friendly VPN (like ExpressVPN) Obtain the app to your machine of alternative (the most effective VPNs have apps for Home windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and extra) Open up the app and connect with a server in New Zealand Go to TVNZ+ Dwell stream Houston Texans vs. Inexperienced Bay Packers totally free from anyplace on this planet

The very best VPNs for streaming aren’t really free, however main VPN suppliers normally provide offers equivalent to free trial intervals or money-back ensures. Join these offers and you will be in a position entry free stay streams of the NFL with out spending a dime. OK, so it is a quick time period repair, however you may have time to stream the Texans vs. the Packers — plus different choose fixtures — earlier than you declare again any upfront funding.

