Tesla (TSLA) Q2 vehicle deliveries and production numbers

Tesla shares jumped on Tuesday after the corporate posted second-quarter car manufacturing and deliveries numbers that beat analyst expectations.

Listed below are the important thing numbers:

Whole deliveries Q2 2024: 443,956 autos

Whole manufacturing Q2 2024: 410,831 autos

Analysts anticipated Tesla deliveries to hit 439,000 within the three months ending June 30, in line with a consensus of estimates compiled by FactSet StreetAccount. The overall variety of deliveries within the second quarter fell 4.8% from 466,140 a 12 months earlier however rose 14.8% from the primary quarter.

The inventory rose 8.8% to $228.29 in morning buying and selling. Earlier than the report, Tesla shares have been down 16% in 2024.

Deliveries are the closest approximation of gross sales disclosed by the electrical car maker. Tesla teams deliveries into two classes — Mannequin 3 and Mannequin Y autos, and all different autos — however would not report numbers for particular person fashions or particular areas.

Tesla’s present lineup consists of its fashionable Mannequin Y crossover utility autos, Mannequin 3 sedans and the brand new Cybertruck pickups, in addition to the Mannequin X SUV and flagship Mannequin S sedan.

In April, Tesla reported a drop of 8.5% in first-quarter deliveries to 386,810, the primary annual decline since 2020. Weeks later the corporate reported a 13% decline in year-over-year income for the quarter, “primarily because of decrease common promoting worth.”

Sluggish gross sales have been partially the results of short-term manufacturing unit shutdowns initiated in response to an alleged arson assault at Tesla’s manufacturing unit in Germany, in addition to transport delays following Pink Sea conflicts, Tesla stated.