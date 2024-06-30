Teofimo Lopez retains title, defeats Steve Claggett in Miami

MIAMI — Teofimo Lopez retained his WBO junior welterweight title with a unanimous choice victory over Steve Claggett on Saturday night on the downtown James L. Knight Middle, however he didn’t make a press release in opposition to the key underdog.

Lopez — a -1200 favourite, per ESPN BET — shut out Claggett on two playing cards with scores of 120-108 and gained 119-109 on the third. Canada’s Claggett (38-8-2, 26 KOs) was preventing in a 12-round combat for the primary time.

Lopez, ESPN’s No. 10 pound-for-pound boxer, simply defeated Claggett, outlanding him 315-60, however he surprisingly by no means got here near scoring a knockdown, a lot much less a knockout, in opposition to a boxer preventing on the world-class stage for the primary time.

Editor’s Picks

Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) confirmed great energy at 135 kilos, the place he reigned as undisputed champion, however in 5 fights at 140, he has scored only one KO. That got here in August 2022 in opposition to journeyman Pedro Campa.

“I knew precisely what sort of fighter this man was. … He will come ahead and check my conditioning. And that is what we had right this moment,” Lopez, 26, stated. “He is a troublesome fighter. I do not assume anybody ought to overlook him. I knew that coming into this. … He dealt with himself.”

Lopez, who grew up in South Florida, appeared to acknowledge his lack of energy afterward. He stated it was a troublesome weight lower “and though it does not appear to be I can deal with my very own at 147, I imagine I can.”

Lopez, together with his again to the ropes, was in a position to fend off the hard-charging Claggett. But it was clear what caliber of fighter Claggett was. Somebody far under the highest stage, a fighter with shoddy footwork who merely plowed ahead and let his fingers go.

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Lopez Claggett Complete landed 315 140 Complete thrown 946 820 P.c 33% 17% Jabs landed 33 80 Jabs thrown 327 454 P.c 10% 18% Energy landed 282 60 Energy thrown 619 366 P.c 46% 16%

Claggett’s preventing coronary heart cannot be questioned, and he might be proud that he went the space. He was in a position to bust up Lopez over each eyes, too, and contact him up way more usually than anticipated.

Maybe Lopez took Claggett, 35, frivolously. Lopez, in any case, was on the mistaken finish of ESPN’s 2021 Upset of the 12 months when he was defeated by George Kambosos.

Lopez additionally barely defeated Sandor Martin, a top quality fighter, in his second bout at 140 kilos. Lopez rebounded, nonetheless, with a dominant efficiency in opposition to Josh Taylor final summer time to win the lineal championship.

However in February, Lopez was booed as he struggled to chop off the ring in opposition to Jamaine Ortiz, a contender who did not interact.

In selecting Claggett — promoter Prime Rank additionally supplied fights with Kenny Sims, Elvis Rodriguez and Ray Muratalla — Lopez selected the simplest possibility. He additionally selected the fighter who was assured to come back ahead, ostensibly to supply a knockout. It by no means materialized regardless of all of the clear counter punches Lopez landed.

Lopez uncorked proper uppercuts and left hooks that related flush. He shocked Claggett in Spherical 8 and poured on extra punishment in Spherical 9, however Claggett confirmed his preventing coronary heart — and chin — by persevering with to push ahead.

Lopez unleashed a staggering 946 pictures and 100 in Spherical 4, each profession highs. Claggett, recognized for his quantity punching, threw 366 punches.

Lopez informed ESPN earlier this month that he deliberate to return in September. It is potential that can mark his welterweight debut.

“We do not dodge no one,” Lopez stated. “I simply need one of the best and I wish to combat one of the best so I can gather extra legacy. That is what it is all about. The glory. … Teofimo’s nonetheless right here.”