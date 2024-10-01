Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis injured during ‘Monday Night Football’ game against Dolphins

Tennessee Titans beginning quarterback Will Levis didn’t come out for his staff’s third drive Monday at Miami after he appeared to injure his throwing shoulder.

Levis seemed to be harm after he dove for yardage on a scramble throughout Tennessee’s second drive. Levis was seen on the “Monday Night time Soccer” broadcast grimacing as he threw on Tennessee’s sideline halfway via the opening quarter, and when the Titans took over with 4:14 to play, his backup, Mason Rudolph, changed him.

Levis had thrown an interception earlier within the sport whereas finishing three of his 4 passes.

Rudolph’s entrance turned the matchup into one led by backup quarterbacks. Tyler Huntley earned his tenth profession begin rather than Tua Tagovailoa, who has been sidelined for a head damage. Huntley dedicated a turnover when his backward go was dropped, resulting in a fumble recovered by the Titans.

Titans coach Brian Callahan didn’t decide to a starter at quarterback for the second half.

Callahan stated “we’ll see” when he was requested who would begin the second half. He added that it will depend upon whether or not Levis was bodily able to go.

Firstly of the third quarter, Levis stood on the sidelines along with his helmet on, however Callahan nonetheless opted for Rudolph, who led the staff to a 31-12 victory.