Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Celebrates Son Jace’s 15th Birthday

Janelle Evans is celebrating her oldest son Jace’s fifteenth birthday.

“What’s 15? Being 15 is using 4 wheelers, constructing tents, ordering pizza with mates,” she captioned a Saturday, August 3 Instagram put up. “That’s how @jace_vahn wished his birthday! How did these years go by so fast? 🥹❤️🎉🎂.”

In a candy nod to her son’s progress, Evans quipped, “I’m the brief one now!”

Together with the loving message, the Teen Mother star shared a heartwarming snapshot of the 2, each donning T-shirts and large smiles, as Evans held a cake adorned with lit candles. The put up additionally included a video of a automobile driving off with two passengers hanging off the again, presumably Jace and a buddy.

Jace’s upbringing has been tumultuous, typically enjoying out within the public eye. For over a decade, he was beneath the care of Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, earlier than custody was awarded to Jenelle in March 2023. Nonetheless, the household’s troubles continued when a Little one Protecting Providers (CPS) case was opened towards Jenelle and her then-husband, David Eason, in October 2023 after Jace reportedly ran away from residence for the third time. On the time, Barbara claimed Jace had advised police that Eason assaulted him, an allegation Eason denied, although he later confronted a misdemeanor cost of kid abuse.

In February, Evans claimed that the CPS case towards her and then-husband David Eason, 35, over Jace was dropped. (In line with court docket paperwork obtained by E! Information on Tuesday, February 16, the Columbus County Division of Social Providers dismissed a juvenile petition filed in October 2023 earlier this month.)

The truth star finally filed for separation from Eason in February after six years of marriage, in accordance with court docket paperwork obtained by The Solar.

She opened as much as Us Weekly in regards to the resolution in June, stating, “Me and him, we had been going by way of tough patches for some time and I used to be sick of it. It’s arduous to attempt to get out of a scenario when you already know you each personal the home and also you’re each on the identical deed. You then’re telling one another, ‘We must always take a break,’ however then who’s going to get out of the home?”

Except for Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, Jenelle can be the mom of 9-year-old Kaiser, with ex Nathan Griffith, and 6-year-old Ensley, with Eason.