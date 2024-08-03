Team USA vs. Puerto Rico prediction, odds, time: 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball picks from proven expert

Crew USA and Puerto Rico are slated to sq. off in males’s basketball on Saturday morning. This matchup will wrap up group play earlier than the quarterfinals start on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Puerto Rico has dropped each group-stage video games by double figures. Crew USA is hitting 57.6% of their subject objectives and 50% of their 3-pointers within the 2024 Olympics up to now.

Crew USA vs. Puerto Rico unfold: USA -35.5

Crew USA vs. Puerto Rico: over/beneath: 189.5 factors

Crew USA vs. Puerto Rico cash line: USA -5000, Puerto Rico +1500

USA: Looking for fifth-straight gold medal

PR: Have two complete factors in Group C after two video games

Why Crew USA can cowl

Guard Derrick White joined Crew USA on July 10 and has been a pleasant addition to the roster. He is a constant defender who has a knack for forcing opponents into powerful conditions. Offensively, he has a dependable perimeter shot. Within the win over South Sudan, White completed with 10 factors, three steals, and shot an ideal 3-of-3 from downtown.

Guard Anthony Edwards is an athletic difference-maker. Edwards creates his personal shot with ease and locks in defensively. The 22-year-old can catch hearth in a flash. On Wednesday, Edwards logged 13 factors and three steals. This was his second straight recreation in double figures for Crew USA. Ahead Anthony Davis continues to be an anchor down low. Within the win over South Sudan, Davis tallied eight factors, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. See which staff to choose right here.

Why Puerto Rico can cowl

Guard Jose Alvarado performs for the New Orleans Pelicans and he is likely one of the high gamers for this squad. Within the loss to South Sudan on July 28, he completed with 26 factors, 5 assists and two steals. Moreover, he made three 3-pointers.

Ahead George Conditt IV is an athletic pressure within the frontcourt. Conditt IV finishes across the rim persistently whereas being a pleasant shot blocker. Within the loss to South Sudan, he had 13 factors, six boards, one block and shot an ideal 6-of-6 from the sphere. Guard Christopher Ortiz comes off the bench and provides a strong shot-creator. In his final outing, Ortiz racked up a team-high 19 factors, six rebounds and went 4-of-7 from downtown. See which staff to choose right here.

