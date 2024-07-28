Team USA | The ‘Cook’N Bacon’ Diving Duo Secure First U.S. Medal Finish in Paris, Winning Silver in the Women’s Synchronized 3-Meter

PARIS – Kassidy Cook dinner and Sarah Bacon have gained the primary medal for Workforce USA on the Olympic Video games Paris 2024. The diving duo recognized popularly as “Cook dinner’N Bacon” took house silver within the girls’s synchronized 3-meter springboard closing Saturday on the Aquatics Middle.

The diving pair earned a complete of 314.64 for silver, whereas three-time world champions Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen of China scored 337.68 to take house the gold medal. Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen of Nice Britan rounded out the rostrum with 302.28 for bronze.

Cook dinner, 29, and Bacon, 27, gained their first medal collectively as synchro companions after narrowly failing to qualify for the Olympic Video games Tokyo 2020, simply three years in the past.

“I really feel prefer it’s been a extremely lengthy journey coming,” mentioned Bacon when requested about lacking out on Tokyo. “I hoped to make the Olympic group in (2021 for Tokyo); that did not occur. So with the ability to make the Olympic group this time, after which additionally with the ability to do it in synchro with my greatest pal right here at this Olympic Video games, after which additionally strolling away with the silver medal means I’ve no phrases to explain any of this.”

The duo deciding to stay collectively by way of a interval of accidents, psychological struggles and extra culminated to a silver-medal end on the Olympic stage.

Cook dinner additionally turned the first-ever girls’s diver to compete in non-consecutive Video games, having final competed on the Video games on the Olympic Video games Rio 2016.

“I feel that my journey is an unusual one,” mentioned Cook dinner in response to her eight-year hiatus from the Video games. “I am the primary feminine diver to attend non-consecutive Olympic Video games. And in between these two, I have been by way of rather a lot personally. … So figuring out that my grit and my willpower ended up understanding means every thing on the earth to me.”

Bacon added onto Cook dinner’s response stating her general mentality was attributed to her household and boyfriend, Nick Jaworski, a former kicker of Mississippi State College.

“It’s been arduous mentally,” the Indianapolis native mentioned. “I keep in mind having a dialog with my boyfriend earlier than I made a decision to go for this Olympics. I simply requested him, ‘Is all of it price it? What occurs if I come again and find yourself not making the Olympic group.’ … And he appeared me within the eyes and mentioned, ‘No, you’re going to return. You’re going to dive, and we’re going to make your dream occur.’ So blissful that he talked me by way of that and pushed me to return again.”