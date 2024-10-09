If there’s one one that may convey 2016 pageant make-up vibes to the soccer subject, it’s Taylor Swift. Soccer season has been underway for 5 weeks now, and for Swifties, this solely means one factor: an inflow of latest Taylor Swift seems to obsess over. Neglect about touchdowns or group rivalries — all Swifties need to know is what she’s sporting in her WAG period as a supportive girlfriend to Travis Kelce. And out of all her types over the previous 12 months, her most up-to-date recreation day look could have triggered the largest stir but.

At Monday evening’s recreation with the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, Swift complimented her signature crimson lip with an surprising contact: golden glitter fake freckle patches by a small, female-owned enterprise Fazit. In response, Swifties flocked to the web, boosting net visitors and gross sales of the model by 1000%; some retailers like City Outfitters offered out of the momentary tattoos completely. With this in thoughts, we will count on to see tons of sparkly noses and cheeks because the singer continues with the North American leg of her tour.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Photos

For these interested by how you can get the look, it’s easy. Press the Fazit Make-up Patches onto the face, pat for 60 seconds with a moist towel, and peel to disclose shimmery, dotted pores and skin — similar to the momentary tattoos of childhood. What makes Fazit higher than simply dotting your face with liquid gold eyeliner is the promise that they’re already designed within the excellent natural-looking freckle form, and can survive by means of dancing and warmth — necessary info for anybody who’s going to Swift’s sure-to-be-sweaty present in Miami subsequent week.