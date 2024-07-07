Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave 3rd Amsterdam Eras Concert Together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left her ultimate Eras Tour live performance in Amsterdam side-by-side.

After the singer, 34, carried out at Johan Cruijff Enviornment within the Netherlands capital on Saturday, July 6, she reunited with Kelce, additionally 34, backstage. The pair adorably held fingers as they walked out of the world, the place Swift additionally headlined reveals on Thursday, July 5, and Friday, July 5. Kelce additionally made certain to provide his girlfriend props on Saturday, encouraging followers to applaud Swift.

Saturday’s present, which Kelce watched with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, additionally featured a particular shock tune choice. On piano, Swift mashed up “Mary’s Tune (Oh My My)” with the Kelce-coded “So Excessive College” and “Every little thing Has Modified.” Followers have dubbed the selection a “Travis Kelce mega-mashup” as a result of “Mary’s Tune” mentions the quantity 87, which corresponds to Kelce’s Kansas Metropolis Chiefs jersey quantity and “So Excessive College” was impressed by the tight finish himself.

“Taylor Swift actually simply went on stage and sang ‘I really like Travis Kelce’ for five minutes straight,” one fan joked through X.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving the stadium collectively after the third and ultimate present of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Amsterdam! #AmsterdamTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/uo2xtn8fJH — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 6, 2024

Kelce was noticed filming the acoustic set of the present from his perch in a VIP field whereas singing alongside to each “Mary’s Tune” and “So Excessive College,” the latter of which he confirmed on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast has a “sentimental” that means.

As Swifties know, this month holds particular significance for Swift and Kelce. In July 2023, Swift celebrated the 4th of July together with her feminine pals, together with Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters. Three days later, she posted pictures from the gathering together with a caption that talked about her then-single standing.

“Comfortable belated Independence Day out of your native neighborhood unbiased girlies 😎,” she wrote on the time. “See you tonight Kansas Cityyy.”

Swift’s Kansas Metropolis live performance was the place Kelce tried to make his transfer by giving her a friendship bracelet together with his cellphone quantity on it, which he attended with the Mahomeses. Later that month, he expressed his disappointment that he was unable to fulfill Swift at her present, which led her to achieve out to him.

“This all began when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I assumed was metallic as hell,” she defined in a December 2023 interview with TIME, clarifying that the pair “began hanging out proper after that.”

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023 and have been going sturdy ever since. Through the NFL offseason, he has been an everyday attendee of her European concert events, and he even made his Eras Tour debut throughout her June 23 London present, carrying Swift on stage and serving to together with her costume change for “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart.”

The following week, Kelce stunned Swift at her ultimate live performance in Dublin on Sunday, June 30. Followers captured the second she noticed him within the VIP tent, together with her face lighting up as she continued her efficiency of “August.” After the present, the 2 exited the backstage space as Kelce clapped for Swift and inspired Swifties to cheer louder for her.

“No one has ever made Taylor really feel this fashion,” a supply completely informed Us Weekly in June. “Taylor and Travis carry out the perfect in one another and raise one another up. She completely sees this going the gap.”

A second insider added, “A yr [into their relationship] there’s such an ease between them. It looks as if they’ve been collectively longer as a result of they’re so in tune.”