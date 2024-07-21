Taylor Swift Is ‘Completely Blown Away’ by TTPD Chart Record

The chairwoman of the Tortured Poets Division has a message in regards to the album’s continued success.

Addressing “everybody who’s supported The Tortured Poets Division” in an Instagram publish on Saturday, July 20, Taylor Swift gushed, “I’m utterly blown away by what you’ve finished — it stayed at #1 for the primary 12 weeks of its launch.”

“That’s by no means occurred to an album of mine earlier than, not even shut!! You’re simply the best,” she added to her publish, which recapped highlights of her newest Eras Tour cease in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Swift, 34, dropped TTPD, a breakup album presumed to be impressed by her respective splits from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, in April in the course of her Eras Tour run. When the European leg of the live shows kicked off in Could, Swift added a choice of TTPD tracks to the setlist.

“It was enjoyable, it was a blast. I had a blast at Tay’s present. Her new rendition of The Eras Tour, I recommend everyone go see it,” Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce, mentioned throughout an episode of his “New Heights” podcast later that month. “It has her new Tortured Poets Division, a handful of these songs within the new present, which implies there’s a brand new phase and new lights and new dancing, new every thing to the f—king present. I recommend everyone get on the market and see [her]. It’s completely unbelievable.”

One of many TTPD songs that Swift added to the setlist is “So Excessive College,” a monitor inferred to be impressed by the 34-year-old soccer star, in addition to “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart.” Throughout Swift’s third London live performance final month, Kelce even hopped on stage for the “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart” transition. (He joined dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik to assist revive the pop star after “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”)

“It’s very not like me. I’m not large, I don’t like occurring levels. There have been lots of people on the market, actually didn’t really feel at residence,” Kelce mentioned on his podcast earlier this month, relating to the cameo. “I initially talked about to Tay, I used to be like, ‘How humorous would it not be if I simply rolled out on one of many bikes throughout the 1989 [set]?’ She began laughing, she was like, ‘Would you significantly be up for doing one thing like that?’”

He added, “I used to be like, ‘I might love to do this, are you kidding me?’ I’ve seen the present sufficient, may as effectively put me to work right here. And positive sufficient, she discovered the right a part of the present for me to return in.”

Kelce went to Swift’s first two reveals in Gelsenkirchen earlier than returning to america for the Chiefs’ NFL coaching camp. Swift, in the meantime, will stay in Europe performing her live shows for the remainder of the summer time.