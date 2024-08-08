Taylor Swift cancels Vienna Eras tour shows following terrorist plot

Taylor Swift’s three Eras Tour concert events in Vienna had been canceled after authorities officers confirmed a deliberate terrorist assault at Ernst Happel Stadium, the native live performance promoter introduced Wednesday.

The safety state of affairs was very critical and a tragedy was averted, Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer wrote in a social media put up.

“We’ve no selection however to cancel the three scheduled reveals for everybody’s security,” stated Barracuda Music, the promoter for the Austrian reveals. “All tickets will likely be routinely refunded inside the subsequent 10 enterprise days.”

Swift had been set to carry out in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Earlier Wednesday, Vienna Federal Ministry of the Inside officers confirmed the arrest of two people who’re “suspected of getting deliberate assaults at main occasions,” together with Swift’s concert events.

General view outside Happel stadium after Taylor Swift's three concerts this week were canceled after the government confirmed a planned attack at the stadium in Vienna, Austria, on August 8, 2024.

“Throughout our investigations, we recognized preparatory actions and famous that the 19-year-old suspect had a specific deal with the Taylor Swift concert events in Vienna,” stated Franz Ruf, director normal for public safety. He alleged that the suspect, an Austrian citizen, had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

One other suspect was later arrested in Vienna. Police searched the residence of one of many suspects in Ternitz, Decrease Austria, and had been analyzing gadgets from the house. Native media, citing police sources, stated three suspects had been nonetheless on the run.

