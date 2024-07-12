Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Skip 2024 ESPY Awards

Taylor Swift is the NFL’s most well-known fan, however she and boyfriend Travis Kelce missed out on the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11.

The pop star, 34, is within the midst of the European leg of her Eras Tour. After wrapping a two-show stint in Zürich on Wednesday, July 10, she’s going to subsequent carry out two concert events in Milan on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14. In the meantime, the ESPY Awards — the place Kelce’s Kansas Metropolis Chiefs have been nominated for Greatest Staff — came about in Los Angeles on Thursday night time.

Kelce, 34, was additionally not current for the ceremony. Whereas neither Swift nor Kelce attended the largest night time in sports activities, the couple have been the subject of host Serena Williams‘ monologue. The tennis legend, 42, joked that Swift’s boyfriend went on to win a Tremendous Bowl with teammate Patrick Mahomes. Williams additionally teased that Kelce and the singer spent “$100,000 a day on their romance” which was the identical quantity Boston Celtics taking pictures guard Jaylen Brown wants for his beard.

Regardless of Swift’s lack of attendance, she and Kelce have ramped up their public shows of affection in latest weeks as he has joined her for a number of exhibits in Europe. Kelce even made his Eras Tour stage debut in London on June 23 with a shock cameo throughout Swift’s “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart” transition.

Travis revealed throughout the July 3 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that the enjoyable second was his thought.

“I initially talked about to Tay, I used to be like, ‘How humorous wouldn’t it be if I simply rolled out on one of many bikes throughout the 1989 [section]?’ She began laughing, she was like, ‘Would you critically be up for doing one thing like that?’ I used to be like, ‘What? I might love to try this, are you kidding me?’” he recalled. “I’ve seen the present sufficient, may as effectively put me to work right here. And certain sufficient, she discovered the proper a part of the present for me to return in.”

Though Travis was excited concerning the cameo, he was additionally barely nervous. “Pay attention, the one factor I informed myself is, ‘Don’t drop the child. Don’t drop Taylor in your means over [to] this rattling sofa,’” he quipped. “The golden rule was, ‘Don’t drop Taylor. Get her to the sofa safely.’”

Travis later stunned Swift at her Dublin present on June 30. In movies shared by followers on-line, her face lit up as she noticed him within the VIP tent whereas singing “August.”

Earlier this month, Travis supported Swift at two of her concert events in Amsterdam, sweetly hyping her up as she exited the stage after the exhibits. She additionally carried out a particular mashup of “Mary’s Music (Oh My My My),” “So Excessive Faculty” and “The whole lot Has Modified” on Saturday, July 6. Swifties have been anticipating the debut of “Mary’s Music” within the shock songs section ever since Swift started courting Travis in the summertime of 2023, because the monitor includes a coincidental nod to his jersey quantity. The second didn’t disappoint both, with concertgoers capturing movies of Travis seemingly wiping away tears throughout the heartfelt efficiency.

Because the pair’s bond deepens over time, a supply solely informed Us Weekly in June that they’re in it for the lengthy haul. “No person has ever made Taylor really feel this fashion,” the insider shared. “Taylor and Travis carry out the perfect in one another and elevate one another up. She completely sees this going the space.”