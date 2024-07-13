TAMKO and The Kansas City Chiefs Launch Operation Rooftop

TAMKO Constructing Merchandise, Proud Associate of the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, publicizes the launch of Operation Rooftop. By means of this new program, a present or former member of the U.S. army will likely be given a NEW roof. Based in 1944, TAMKO has an 80-year historical past of supporting American heroes, and this initiative additional displays the corporate’s deep dedication to celebrating those that assist defend our freedom.

Operation Rooftop combines the successful spirit of the four-time world champion Kansas Metropolis Chiefs with TAMKO’s top-quality American manufacturing. It goals to honor the selfless dedication and sacrifices made by U.S. service members. By means of a sweepstakes, one winner will likely be randomly chosen to have their roof protected with high-performance premium roofing from TAMKO together with Titan XT®shingles, famend for his or her affect resistance and high-wind guarantee of as much as 160 MPH, and not too long ago voted 2024 Product of the Yr by 40,000 customers, highlighting the TAMKO model’s high quality and client belief.

“We’re profoundly grateful for the sacrifices made by U.S. army members to guard us” mentioned Alex Hines, Vice President of Gross sales & Advertising at TAMKO. “Operation Rooftop lets us immediately thank these heroes by offering a safe and sturdy roof over their heads to guard their house. TAMKO is thrilled to associate with the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs on this significant mission.”

TAMKO has lengthy proven a dedication to honoring U.S. army and veterans. About 15% of TAMKO’s workforce are veterans, as the corporate believes probably the greatest methods to point out devoted assist is by hiring veterans for good paying jobs. TAMKO’s ongoing charitable assist may be additional seen via the corporate’s monetary and product donations to help army and veteran-focused nonprofits like Discipline of Honor, Veterans Airlift Command and Patriot PAWS, simply to call a number of.

Registration is open for present and former U.S army members to enter for an opportunity to win a brand new TAMKO roof via the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs Operation Rooftop web site.

For the phrases and circumstances of the sweepstakes please go to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs Operation Rooftop Sweepstakes Guidelines web site.

For extra details about TAMKO, go to www.tamko.com.