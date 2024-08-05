Suni Lee wins bronze in the uneven bars final at the Paris Olympics

Crew USA gymnast Suni Lee gained bronze within the uneven bars closing on the 2024 Summer time Olympics in Paris on Sunday, closing out the occasion with a robust end that prompted roaring cheers from an viewers that included fellow star athlete Simone Biles as she landed her dismount.

Lee was the one American who participated within the closing as solely eight gymnasts have been allowed to compete. Biles positioned ninth within the qualification spherical.

The uneven bars are Lee’s signature talent. The 21-year-old’s efficiency in Sunday’s occasion scored a powerful 14.800 from the judging panel, incomes third place behind 17-year-old Kaylia Nemour of Algeria, who ended qualifiers with prime marks and fulfilled expectations as the favourite to win within the closing, and 17-year-old Qiu Qiyuan of China, who was world champion on uneven bars in 2023.

Suni Lee wins an uneven bars bronze medal with a implausible routine within the closing! #ParisOlympics 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/0V1TGS25sp — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2024

Nemour took dwelling the gold after her routine scored a outstanding 15.700, whereas Qiu took dwelling silver with 15.000.

The triumph from Nemour was historic, marking the primary Olympic medal in gymnastics for any African nation for the reason that Video games started. {The teenager} was born in France however selected to compete for Algeria, the place her father was born, after a dispute with the French Gymnastics Federation that will have prevented her from collaborating within the Olympics this 12 months.

Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour celebrates after profitable the creative gymnastics ladies’s uneven bars closing through the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games on the Bercy Area in Paris, on August 4, 2024. LOIC VENANCE/AFP through Getty Pictures



Lee took dwelling the bronze medal in bars on Sunday for the second time in her Olympic profession. The returning member of Crew USA gained bronze in the identical occasion on the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the place she was the all-around champion.

Her newest win introduced Lee her sixth Olympic medal total and third medal up to now within the Paris Video games after she earned one other bronze in Thursday’s particular person all-around closing, the place Biles took dwelling the gold. Earlier within the week, each Lee and Biles helped america dominate the group all-around closing, too, in the end profitable gold in that occasion.

The ladies’s gymnastics closing on bars was full of worldwide expertise, and Lee edged out Belgium’s Nina Derwael, the reigning Olympic champion on this occasion, by only a small fraction of a degree to earn third place. Additionally competing within the closing was Italy’s Alice D’Amato, the reigning European champion, Britain’s Rebecca Downie, who twice gained the European championship along with the world championship title in 2019, and Germany’s Helen Kevric, who gained gold on bars on the junior world championships final 12 months.

Waiting for the remainder of the week, Biles will return to the Bercy Area on Monday to compete within the ground train and stability beam finals. Together with Crew USA’s all-around victory and Biles’ particular person gold within the all-around final week, her highly-anticipated Olympic comeback most just lately included a gold medal within the vault closing on Saturday.

