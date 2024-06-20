view of the sun shining through hazy cloud with people in the foreground looking towards the sun, one person has both of their hands raised to the sky.

Summer solstice 2024 marks the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere

Summer time formally begins within the Northern Hemisphere immediately (June 20), marking the longest day of the 12 months. 

Throughout the summer time solstice, also referred to as the June solstice, the solar reaches its highest and northernmost level within the sky. It marks the start of the summer time season within the Northern Hemisphere and winter within the Southern Hemisphere, with the Northern Hemisphere receiving probably the most sunlight hours of the 12 months, and the Southern Hemisphere receiving the least.

