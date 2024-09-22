Summer-like weather for first day of fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – Glad Sunday! Astronomical Fall formally arrives right this moment at 7:43 a.m. CDT. Dawn happens at 6:35 a.m. CDT with sundown at 6:43 a.m. CDT. Fall is formally right here, however the climate continues to really feel extra like summertime. Temperatures this morning are beginning out within the higher 60s and decrease 70s. Our common low for September 22 is 64°F, so we’re a number of levels above common. We’re taking a look at one other day with a principally sunny to partially cloudy sky. We might see some further cloud cowl this afternoon, however I feel we are going to stay dry and scorching. Excessive temperatures are forecast to warmth up into the decrease 90s this afternoon with westerly winds at 5-10 mph. When you have any night plans, we must always stay dry with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 80s by 7 p.m. CDT.

Summer season-like sample Monday and Tuesday: It seems to be like {the summertime} warmth will proceed for the primary half of the week. Morning temperatures will probably begin out within the decrease 70s Monday and Tuesday morning. Higher 60s can’t be dominated out for areas north of I-20. The change within the forecast for tomorrow and Tuesday is that there’s an out of doors likelihood for an remoted bathe or thunderstorm. Temperatures will stay 5 to eight levels above common with highs within the decrease 90s. Our common excessive for this time of the 12 months is 84°F. I feel most of us will stay dry, however just a few spots might see a quick downpour with some lightning.

Tropical Storm more likely to develop within the Gulf: Our long-range fashions proceed to indicate robust help of a tropical storm or hurricane growing within the Gulf of Mexico this week. A disturbance is growing proper now within the western Caribbean. The Nationwide Hurricane Middle is giving it a 70% likelihood to kind right into a tropical melancholy or storm over the subsequent seven days. A few of our steerage is beginning to present a sooner transferring storm within the japanese half of the Gulf of Mexico by the center a part of the week. It’s potential we might see a hurricane slam into the Florida Panhandle or the Florida Peninsula Thursday into Friday. For the reason that storm has but to develop, the fashions will proceed to indicate completely different options on depth and observe this week. We received’t have excessive confidence on this forecast till one thing varieties. Anybody who lives alongside the Gulf Coast from Louisiana all the best way to the western coast of the Florida Peninsula ought to pay shut consideration to the Nationwide Hurricane Middle’s forecasts. This storm has an opportunity to be massive, so meaning storm surge and heavy rain/flooding will likely be probably on the japanese aspect of the storm.

The affect of the chilly entrance and this tropical low might additionally play a task in our rain probabilities by the tip of the week and going into the weekend. We are going to probably see cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday with highs within the decrease 80s. Scattered showers will likely be potential on each days. If this method develops sooner and strikes shortly to the northeast, we might see drier situations over the weekend. If the tropical low merges with the chilly entrance, we might see a lingering low spin throughout the Southeast offering us rain probabilities over the weekend. We’ve got completely different options with not numerous solutions. It stays too early to know if subsequent Saturday will likely be moist for the massive recreation in Tuscaloosa because the Crimson Tide tackle the Georgia Bulldogs. I’m leaning in the direction of a drier setup for the weekend, however that can all rely upon how this tropical low develops. Keep tuned for updates and plan for adjustments within the forecast as we get the newest info!

Tropical Outlook: We’re additionally watching two different programs within the Central and Jap Atlantic. An space of low strain positioned a number of hundred miles southeast of Bermuda is producing storms north of the middle. There’s a small window for this method to briefly develop into a tropical melancholy, however the Nationwide Hurricane Middle continues to indicate a 20% (low) likelihood for growth over the subsequent 48 hours. A tropical wave is more likely to transfer off the coast of Africa this week. Odds of growth is as much as 40% over the subsequent seven days. Lengthy-range fashions do help this wave turning into a named storm, but it surely stays too early to know if it’s going to affect anybody. It’ll be one thing to observe. I feel the Atlantic might stay lively going into the primary half of October. Hurricane season formally ends on December 1.

