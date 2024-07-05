Suki Waterhouse’s Dating History: Robert Pattinson and More

Suki Waterhouse has had her justifiable share of high-profile romances, however she lastly discovered “pure love” with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

After entering into the Hollywood courting scene in 2011 with “Final Shadow Puppets” singer Miles Kane, Waterhouse grew up within the highlight. She went on to have a number of relationships with sizable age gaps, most notably with actor Bradley Cooper, whom she dated from 2013 to 2015.

The singer opened as much as British Vogue about courting males able of energy, wielding age and fame above her personal, and the ensuing heartbreak.

“It most likely has taken a decade to work myself out and really have the ability to have this growth in my life,” she instructed Vogue.

These “darkish and troublesome” occasions, nonetheless, have introduced her to her current success, a spot she “wouldn’t have believed” she would ever attain. Now, six years into her relationship with Pattinson and having welcomed their first little one in March 2024, Waterhouse resides her “dream.”

Let’s have a look again on the star’s previous romances, and the way she received right here.

Miles Kane

Waterhouse started courting the indie musician in 2011. The pair spent two years collectively earlier than parting methods in 2013. Kane instructed The Solar that the Daisy Jones & The Six actress impressed his second solo album, Don’t Overlook Who You Are.

“I fell in love for the primary time making this album, however I fell out of affection, too,” mentioned Kane, describing Waterhouse as “the love of [his] life.”

Bradley Cooper

The singer’s public romance with Cooper made headlines after they started courting in 2013. Waterhouse, who was 21 on the time, was 17 years youthful than the actor, a distinction that finally led to their break up in 2015 when their lives had been headed in several instructions. A supply instructed E! Information Cooper was trying to begin a household, whereas Waterhouse needed to concentrate on her budding profession earlier than having kids.

“I actually will say that I’m fairly sturdy at this level, however when one thing very public occurs to you and the story behind it’s darkish and troublesome, and also you’re truly not doing nicely, and you’ll’t clarify your self to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating,” she instructed Vogue of the time after the breakup.

James Marsden

Waterhouse sparked courting rumors with the X-Males actor in 2015 after being noticed on a dinner date in Los Angeles. Their romance was assumed to have been informal, as they by no means confirmed their relationship standing.

Diego Luna

Luna and Waterhouse met on the set of their 2016 movie Dangerous Batch. The couple, who had a 12-year age hole, dated privately for a 12 months earlier than their break up.

Robert Pattinson

Waterhouse and the Twilight star started courting in July 2018 after assembly at a recreation night time in L.A. Although Pattinson revealed that the couple had remoted collectively in the course of the Covid pandemic throughout a 2020 interview with GQ, they didn’t make their official crimson carpet debut till the Dior fall 2023 menswear present in Egypt.

As for her well-known exes, Pattinson pays them no thoughts. “He’s like, ‘Nobody’s higher than me, so no matter,’” Waterhouse instructed Vogue of Pattinson’s “humor.”

They welcomed their first little one collectively in March 2024. “Rob and I’ve been collectively six years and I’m nonetheless actually into this,’” she mentioned, describing her younger household as her “anchor.”