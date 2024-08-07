Suga of K-pop sensation BTS fined for driving while drunk. What he was driving causes confusion

SEOUL (AP) — Suga, a member of Ok-pop sensation BTS, apologized Wednesday for driving an electrical car whereas intoxicated.

His label, Massive Hit Music, mentioned Min Yoon-gi, famously often called Suga, was driving an “electrical kickboard” Tuesday evening when he fell whereas parking it. A police officer noticed him and administered a breathalyzer check which Suga failed, resulting in his license being revoked and a wonderful, the label added.

An electrical kickboard refers to a kind of auto with no seat. Nevertheless, police informed native media Suga’s car had a seat and resembled an electrical scooter underneath visitors legislation. The kind of car impacts the penalty for drunk driving.

Yongsan Police Station in Seoul reportedly booked him for violating the Street Site visitors Act. It’s presently unclear whether or not the police have begun the investigation course of. A number of calls to the station’s spokesperson went unanswered.

The Ok-pop star issued an apology on Weverse, a web based fan platform, saying he was driving after consuming alcohol at dinner.

“I come to you with a really heavy coronary heart and deep apologies for disappointing you with this regrettable incident,” Suga wrote on Weverse. “I believed complacently that it was a brief distance, not realizing I used to be not allowed to trip the electrical scooter whereas intoxicated, breaking the highway visitors act.”

Suga has been doing his obligatory army service as a social service agent since September 2023. Such brokers sometimes work common work hours and are allowed to return dwelling after work hours.

Massive Hit Music, his label, additionally apologized, stating: “He’ll settle for any disciplinary measures from the place of responsibility concerning actions that precipitated social controversy as a social service employee.”

In response to the spokesperson from the Army Manpower Administration, the incident is not going to influence his present standing as an agent because it occurred exterior of official working hours.

In South Korea, all able-bodied males should serve within the military, navy or air drive for 18-21 months underneath a conscription system established attributable to threats from rival North Korea.

People with sure bodily or psychological situations could as a substitute serve for 21 months at non-military establishments corresponding to welfare facilities, neighborhood service facilities and submit workplaces.