Subnautica 2 is coming in 2025 with four player co-op – here’s the announcement trailer

Builders Unknown Worlds and publishers Krafton have given us our first correct have a look at their subsequent open world exploration sim, Subnautica 2, which can launch on PC by way of Xbox Recreation Preview in 2025. It is also coming to Steam and the Epic Video games Retailer. It’s going to assist 4 participant co-op, alongside the returning singleplayer survive-o-buildy expertise, and it will happen on a model new planet. Here is the reveal trailer.

“Whether or not you are bringing the expertise of your earlier adventures with you, or are new to the Subnautica video games, you may get to discover lush new environments, encounter fascinating creatures round each nook, and uncover the secrets and techniques on the core of this mysterious planet,” feedback a publish on the Xbox NewsWire. “However as acquainted as issues might sound to seasoned gamers at first look, Subnautica 2 will provide new and distinctive experiences that may hold you in your… fins.”

As for the “hotly requested” co-op multiplayer, it’s going to include the preliminary Xbox Recreation Preview launch subsequent 12 months. The builders are cautious to level out that in the event you’re one in every of “those that desire the eerily stunning solitude of solo play, Subnautica 2 will nonetheless present that acquainted expertise, and show equally as difficult.”

Past that, count on “new and improved instruments, autos, and base constructing” and “an entire host of creatures huge and small, the likes of which have by no means been seen earlier than”. I think about that is one of many new critters within the trailer – a leviathan of some sort, by the seems of issues, with bioluminescent fittings and tentacles.

Certain feels like a sequel, would not it? It is good to have this one out within the open, lastly – the builders have been releasing teaser pictures of Subnautica 2 within the first recreation’s time capsules. Extra as we get it.