StubHub Named The Official Ticket Reseller For The Outside Lands Festival

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Ticket resale market StubHub has been chosen because the Official Ticket Resale Associate for San Francisco’s Outdoors Lands pageant.

The multi-year deal will see StubHub overseeing ticket resales and exchanges for Outdoors Lands, which has persistently been one of many top-selling pageant occasions on the platform.

“StubHub has confirmed to be a robust associate to Outdoors Lands prior to now and we’re happy to be again in enterprise with them,” stated Wealthy Goodstone, Co-Founding father of Outdoors Lands and Superfly. “StubHub’s imaginative and prescient to supply occasion organizers an extra ticket distribution channel to achieve international audiences is one which speaks on to our staff. By exercising our freedom to achieve followers by way of a number of ticketing suppliers, we’re gaining a extra numerous viewers and rising our entry to information, to assist many income streams, which I do know StubHub is nicely positioned to do.”

“We’re grateful for the chance to as soon as once more collaborate with Wealthy and the Outdoors Lands staff to distribute secondary tickets,” stated Cris Miller, Chief Enterprise Officer for StubHub. “Outdoors Lands is considered one of our most in-demand festivals annually and we’re assured we will solely additional drive extra progress for the pageant. Working collectively, we will attain their desired audiences and create a seamless expertise to satisfy the tickets, all whereas giving StubHub’s consumers from over 195 nations and territories entry to much more ticket choice.”

The 2024 version of the Outdoors Lands pageant takes place in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from August September 11 with a lineup that features The Killers, Sturgill Simpson, and Sabrina Carpenter.