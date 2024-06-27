‘Street Fighter’ Movie Lands 2026 Release From Sony

Road Fighter is getting ready to growth into theaters in 2026.

Sony Footage introduced Wednesday that the brand new film primarily based on the favored online game franchise can be launched theatrically on March 20, 2026. The Legendary movie is co-developed and produced with Capcom, the corporate behind the long-running collection of preventing video games.

Additionally set to hit theaters that day is Amazon MGM Studios’ Undertaking Hail Mary, the outer space-focused movie from administrators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller that stars Ryan Gosling.

The Hollywood Reporter reported earlier this month that Road Fighter had misplaced administrators Danny and Michael Philippou, with scheduling partly responsible. The Philippous, who helmed final 12 months’s horror film Speak to Me, have been gearing as much as shoot their A24 movie Deliver Her Again, starring Sally Hawkins and Billy Barratt.

The Road Fighter franchise kicked off with the arcade preventing sport that debuted in 1987, adopted by the wildly well-liked Road Fighter II in 1991. The newest version, Road Fighter 6, was launched final 12 months.

A movie adaptation hit theaters in 1994 and starred Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile, Raúl Juliá as M. Bison, and Ming-Na Wen as Chun-Li. Director Steven E. de Souza’s function centered on a colonel (Van Damme) gathering a gaggle of fighters to assist free a set of kidnapped UN delegates.

In 2009, twentieth Century Fox launched Road Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, which underperformed on the field workplace. That movie starred Kristin Kreuk as Chun-Li, Neal McDonough as M. Bison, Chris Klein as Charlie Nash, and Michael Clarke Duncan as Balrog.

Final 12 months’s The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film underscored the draw of online game properties on the cineplex, with the Common animated movie surpassing a billion {dollars} on the international field workplace. A sequel is scheduled to hit theaters April 3, 2026, two weeks after the deliberate Road Fighter launch.