Storms Knock Over A Festival Tent At Slovenia’s Pohodo Festival, Leaving Dozens Injured

TRENCIN, Slovenia (CelebrityAccess) — Pohoda, an open-air music pageant held within the Metropolis of Trencin in Western Slovenia, was canceled on Friday after thunderstorms and excessive winds knocked over a pageant tent and broken one of many pageant’s phases, leaving a number of individuals with accidents.

The estival’s chief doctor Jaroslav Vidan advised the Slovanian information web site The Spectator, that a minimum of 29 individuals sustained accidents throughout the climate occasion, principally minor accidents, although two of the victims suffered extra critical accidents together with fractures of the lumbar backbone and pelvis, in response to data supplied by Slovakia’s emergency medical providers on Saturday morning.

In keeping with The Spectator, dozens of festival-goers had been sheltering from the inclement climate inside the tent when it collapsed.

Following the incident on Friday, many followers selected to go away the occasion, creating visitors congestion within the space. On Saturday, pageant organizers introduced the cancellation of the rest of this system, citing an incapability to make sure the security of the remaining pageant buildings in a well timed style.

Primarily based on the obtainable data, inspecting all of the buildings couldn’t be accomplished in lower than 24 hours, which makes it unattainable to proceed with the pageant programme. The protection of our friends is our precedence, and due to this fact we imagine that our determination, made with nice remorse, might be understood by everybody. We count on to have the ability to present data shortly in regards to the excessive climate that affected our pageant and the results it had on the pageant buildings. All these with tents within the tenting space could keep in a single day on the pageant till 12:00 midday tomorrow. The centre of the venue will stay closed. We are going to guarantee a primary provide of drinks and meals within the tenting areas.

The long-running pageant featured a 2024 lineup that included Arlo Parks, Skepta, and James Blake. Performances by Morcheeba and Royal Blood, each scheduled for Friday evening, had been impacted by the cancellation.