Steven Zeitchik Joins The Hollywood Reporter as Senior Awards Editor

The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday introduced the appointment of Steven Zeitchik to senior awards editor.

In his new position, Zeitchik will edit THR’s Oscar and Emmy particular points and associated weekly options. On this capability, he’ll carefully collaborate with Scott Feinberg, govt editor of awards, and Beatrice Verhoeven, deputy awards editor. Zeitchik can be based mostly in Los Angeles and report back to THR deputy editorial director Jeanie Pyun.

Zeitchik has been overlaying media and leisure for practically 20 years. He spent eight years reporting on Hollywood for The Los Angeles Occasions in addition to conducting frequent foreign-reporting excursions to hotspots reminiscent of Cairo and Ukraine. He was a employees author for 5 and a half years at The Washington Put up, the place he lined the enterprise of leisure in addition to AI, VR, crypto and all cutting-edge developments. His work usually focuses on the intersection of leisure and enterprise, and he offers insightful evaluation on how motion pictures and TV influence broader cultural and financial tendencies.

Zeitchik’s rent demonstrates the significance of the awards class to THR and the model’s continued dedication to this vibrant and important side of the leisure trade.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Steve onto our gifted awards staff,” stated Maer Roshan and Nekesa Mumbi Moody, THR’s co-editors-in-chief. “We’re laser-focused on bringing our viewers probably the most elevated, informative and modern protection. Steve’s experience throughout a spread of topics and his insightful utility to the leisure trade, coupled along with his deeply analytical method, will additional enrich, invigorate, and amplify our awards protection shifting ahead.”

Zeitchik beforehand labored at THR within the late 2000s overlaying awards.

“I can’t wait to work with the THR employees, so a lot of whom I’ve been followers of as each a reader and a colleague,” he stated. “This can be a homecoming of types. I’m excited to return and hope nobody touched my mug.”

Zeitchik is the writer of My Inexperienced Obsession, concerning the lifetime of a Jets fan; a winner of the Arthur Burns foreign-reporting prize from Berlin; founding father of a e-newsletter about AI and the longer term; a recipient of a Fulbright grant to Germany; and a previous SXSW documentary-film jury member.

Earlier this week, THR additionally introduced the appointment of Liz Culley as vp leisure gross sales and head of particular initiatives. In her new position, Culley can be answerable for partnering with advertisers to create bespoke built-in advertising and marketing options throughout THR’s platforms. She is going to concentrate on FYC Awards alternatives in addition to podcasts, experiential occasions and different particular initiatives.

The information of Zeitchik’s and Culley’s hires comes on the heels of The Hollywood Reporter’s large displaying finally month’s SoCal Journalism Awards, the place THR received a complete of 11 first-place prizes, together with greatest web site in addition to print journalist of the yr for Rebecca Keegan.