Stephen Nedoroscik Has ‘Eye on Something Shinier’ After Winning Bronze

Stephen Nedoroscik already has his eye on the subsequent Summer time Olympics.

The gymnast, 25, competed on Saturday, August 3, ending third on the 2024 Paris Olympics within the males’s pommel horse ultimate, behind Eire’s Rhys McClenaghan and Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov.

“Bronze crew. Bronze horse. I’m eternally grateful to have had this chance. This Olympic expertise has been all the pieces and extra. Thanks to everybody who has supported me,” Nedoroscik wrote within the Saturday, August 3 put up.

“Bronze is a superb achievement, however I acquired eyes for one thing shinier in my future #2028,” he added, hinting on the 2028 Los Angeles Summer time Olympics and a possible gold medal.

Nedoroscik shortly gained over viewers when he helped lead the U.S. males’s gymnastics crew to their first Olympic medal in 16 years, securing the bronze on Monday, July 29, alongside teammates Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong and Paul Juda.

Since then many have been geeking out over Nedoroscik, and apparently that features The Fault in Our Stars creator John Inexperienced. Nedoroscik named Inexperienced when ​​a reporter requested him who’s essentially the most well-known individual he’s interacted with on social media, and the author responded gleefully.

“THIS IS THE GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE. LOVE YOU @GymnastSteve,” Inexperienced stated by way of X.

Along with getting recognition from different well-known individuals, Nedoroscik went viral after a photograph of him enjoyable as he waited for his flip to compete grew to become a meme.

“Obsessive about this one man on the US males’s gymnastics crew who appears like he’s getting his phd in anthropology and his solely job is pommel horse,” one fan tweeted by way of X on July 29. Viewers additionally appreciated how Nedoroscik eliminated his glasses for his routine, in a transfer that earned comparisons to Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent.

As Nedoroscik’s recognition soared, his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, shared his response to the newfound consideration, telling E! Information on August 1, that he was “greatly surprised” by the love he acquired.

“I used to be attempting to point out him issues, like, ‘You’re a meme, you might be viral. Have a look at all these items,’” she continued. “And he cherished them. He laughed at them. And at that time, they have been simply beginning. We didn’t know what it was about to show into.”

As for her favourite meme, McCracken advised E! Information, “My favourite up to now has been the ‘and your pal Steve, do-do-do-do-do-do-do Steve.’ I really like that one.”