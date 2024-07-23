Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on Sonya Massey

Sonya Massey deserved to be protected. After she referred to as the police for assist, she was tragically killed in her own residence by the hands of a responding officer sworn to guard and serve. Doug and I ship power and prayers to Sonya’s household and mates, and we be part of them in grieving her mindless demise.



Our ideas are additionally with the communities throughout our nation whose requires assist are sometimes met with suspicion, mistrust, and even violence. The disturbing footage launched yesterday confirms what we all know from the lived experiences of so many – we have now a lot work to do to make sure that our justice system totally lives as much as its identify.



I be part of President Biden in commending the swift motion of the State’s Lawyer’s Workplace and in calling on Congress to cross the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a invoice that I coauthored within the Senate. On this second, in honor of Sonya’s reminiscence and the reminiscence of so many extra whose names we could by no means know, we should come collectively to realize significant reforms that advance the security of all communities.

# # #