Standard Chartered Subsidiary Bank Launches Bitcoin ETFs Trading

Mox, a digital financial institution subsidiary of Customary Chartered, has launched Bitcoin and crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) buying and selling on its funding platform. This makes Mox the primary digital financial institution in Hong Kong to supply Bitcoin and crypto-related funding merchandise.

Mox launched ETFs monitoring Bitcoin on August seventh, together with spot Bitcoin and crypto ETFs in Hong Kong and by-product Bitcoin ETFs within the US. The financial institution cited a current survey displaying about one-third of Hong Kong residents interact with Bitcoin and crypto, and an identical portion would change banks for such companies.

By leveraging its lean digital financial institution infrastructure, Mox can provide decrease charges on Bitcoin ETFs than conventional brokerages. The financial institution costs 0.12% of transaction quantity on Hong Kong ETFs and 0.01% per share for US ETFs.

CEO Barbaros Uygun stated including Bitcoin and crypto ETFs “empowers our clients to realize entry to rising asset courses.”

As a Customary Chartered subsidiary, Mox advantages from the assets and credibility of a significant international financial institution. Its Bitcoin and crypto ETF launch could strain rivals to develop such choices as properly.

The transfer comes after profitable Bitcoin ETF debuts within the US and Hong Kong amid rising retail demand. The transfer helps Hong Kong traders entry Bitcoin ETFs and highlights Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption.