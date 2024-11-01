St. Mary’s in Bayside hosts annual ‘Monster Mash’ to support children with complex medical needs – QNS

Join our QNS electronic mail e-newsletter to get information, updates, and native insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Households from throughout the borough gathered at St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Kids in Bayside on Sunday, Oct. 27, for the annual “Monster Mash,” a Halloween-themed occasion geared toward elevating important funds for youngsters with advanced medical wants.

The day featured music, video games, trunk-or-treat, raffles, a fancy dress contest, and a particular go to from Mr. Met, offering leisure for all ages whereas supporting St. Mary’s specialised packages and companies.

“Our Monster Mash is a chance to return collectively as a group to help the youngsters and households we serve and to have fun the start of fall,” mentioned Dr. Edwin Simpser, President and CEO of St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Kids. “The funds raised at this 12 months’s occasion will go immediately towards enhancing the care and companies that enable our younger sufferers to thrive, and we’re extremely grateful to everybody who made this occasion so successful.”

Funds raised from the occasion will go immediately towards enhancing long-term and rehabilitative care supplied by St. Mary’s.

As one of many few healthcare programs within the nation devoted to serving youngsters with advanced medical circumstances, St. Mary’s has been a lifeline for New York’s most critically unwell and injured youngsters for over 150 years. The healthcare system operates an in-patient hospital facility in Bayside and presents residence care companies and group packages, making certain complete help for households and their youngsters.

Since its founding within the 1870s, St. Mary’s has led the best way in pediatric healthcare, providing specialised rehabilitation, academic packages, and life-sustaining care for youngsters with medically advanced circumstances. The “Monster Mash” occasion introduced the group collectively in celebration and demonstrated the shared dedication to serving to younger sufferers thrive towards difficult odds.