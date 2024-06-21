Spain vs Italy Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of La Roja Tips in Euro 2024 Clash

Our soccer betting skilled provides his Spain vs Italy predictions and betting ideas forward of their enormous Euro 2024 conflict on Thursday.

The competition between Spain and Italy appears one of many highlights of the group stage of Euro 2024 and La Roja can take management of the part with a victory over the Azzurri.

Spain vs Italy Betting Suggestions

Spain to beat Italy @ +115 with bet365

Spain to win to nil @ +240 with bet365

Lamine Yamal 2.5+ pictures on track @ +162 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, appropriate on the time of publishing and topic to alter.

Italy Heading for Ache In opposition to Spain

Spain had been severely spectacular in a 3-0 win over Croatia of their opening group-stage contest and La Roja can present that they’re severe title contenders with a win over Italy.

Luis de la Fuente’s males scored three first-half targets to place the sport past Croatia, and for all that Zlatko Dalic has an aged squad in Germany, Croatia are nonetheless a top-level facet.

The introduction of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams has added tempo, penetration and ball-carrying means to the Spain’s beginning lineup and it has additionally created house for La Roja’s playmakers.

Italy needed to come from behind to beat a low-level Albania facet on Saturday and fears over a altering Azzurri squad may very well be launched towards Spain.

Spain vs Italy Tip 1: Spain to beat Italy @ +115 with bet365

Shot-Shy Azzurri Might Battle

Italy scored two targets of their opening Euro 2024 conflict with Albania, however the Azzurri registered solely 5 pictures on track in that sport and it was a contest towards arguably the weakest nation within the competitors.

Luciano Spalletti’s males created an anticipated targets tally of 1.56 and an open-play xG of simply 1.05 within the sport they usually now face a serious step up in school.

Italy have expertise in ahead positions, however a front-three of Gianluca Scamacca, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Federico Chiesa provides little in that means of tempo and menace in behind, and Spain ought to see a lot of the sport taking place in entrance of them.

The Azzurri are famed for his or her defensive qualities, however Spalletti’s males could discover that it’s Spain which have the superior rearguard and La Roja can win to nil in Gelsenkirchen.

Spain vs Italy Tip 2: Spain to win to nil @ +240 with bet365

Yamal Can Be Punters Pal

Yamal was one in every of Spain’s stars of their 3-0 victory over Croatia and the Barcelona man appears able to inflicting a pedestrian Italian protection issues.

The 16-year-old registered three pictures on purpose (one on track) in La Roja’s opening group-stage contest and Yamal was a relentless menace going ahead. Spain are fancied to dominate Italy and, at +162, the Barcelona ahead appears wager to have not less than 2.5 pictures on track.

Spain vs Italy Tip 3: Lamine Yamal 2.5+ pictures on track @ +162 with bet365