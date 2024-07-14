Spain vs. England prediction, odds, start time: UEFA Euro 2024 final picks, July 14 bets from soccer expert

England will try to finish their 58-year drought with out successful a significant match after they face Spain within the Euro 2024 closing on Sunday at Olympiastadion in Berlin. The Three Lions have famously not lifted a significant trophy since successful the World Cup in 1966 on house soil. Three years in the past, they reached the ultimate of Euro 2020, additionally on house soil, however misplaced to Italy in a penalty shootout. In the meantime, Spain can win a report fourth European Championship with a victory on Sunday. La Roja are tied with Germany with three Euro titles.

Kickoff is ready for 3 p.m. ET. La Roja are the +145 favorites (threat $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest Spain vs. England odds, with the Three Lions the +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +175, and the over/underneath for complete targets scored is 1.5. Spain are -145 to elevate the trophy, whereas England are +125.

After working within the sports activities betting trade for a number of years, Inexperienced turned an expert sports activities author and handicapper and has lined the sport worldwide. Final 12 months he was worthwhile in a number of areas on his soccer picks, together with Euro qualifying (+6.30 models), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05), amongst others.

Listed here are the betting traces and developments for England vs. Spain:

Spain vs. England 90-minute cash line: Spain +145, England +250, Draw +175

Spain vs. England over/underneath: 1.5 targets (Over -200, Beneath +150)

Spain vs. England to elevate the trophy: Spain -145, England +125

ESP: Lamine Yamal leads all Euro 2024 gamers in assists (three)

leads all Euro 2024 gamers in assists (three) ENG: Harry Kane is England’s all-time main goalscorer (66)

Why you must again Spain

La Roja have arguably been the very best workforce of the match. They’ve gained all six of their matches in Euro 2024, changing into the primary nation to win six matches in a single European Championships. In addition they have scored a tournament-best 13 targets, which have come from 9 totally different goalscorers. On Sunday, Spain’s attackers will face a doubtlessly susceptible England protection that has did not hold a clear sheet in any of its final three matches.

As well as, the Spaniards will get again two key beginning defenders for the ultimate. Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand have been suspended for the semifinal in opposition to France attributable to yellow card accumulation however will probably be out there on Sunday. In addition they will probably be effectively rested, having not performed since July 5. See which workforce to select right here.

Why you must again England

The Three Lions have a wealth of world-class attacking expertise. Harry Kane is England’s all-time main goalscorer with 66, and has scored 3 times throughout Euro 2024. Jude Bellingham has develop into a nationwide hero after his stoppage-time equalizer within the Spherical of 16 in opposition to Slovakia and scored 19 La Liga targets final season for Actual Madrid. Bukayo Saka and Ollie Watkins even have discovered the again of the web for England on this competitors and are able to producing moments of brilliance.

As well as, if the ultimate goes to a penalty shootout, the Three Lions have already got confirmed they will win. Within the quarterfinal in opposition to Switzerland, England didn’t miss a penalty, successful 5-3. In contrast, Spain have but to endure a penalty shootout on this match. See which workforce to select right here.

