Southwest Launches ‘Friends’-Inspired Travel Deal on Flights

In “the one the place you and your BFFs go on a shock trip,” Southwest is toasting the thirtieth anniversary of Associates with one among its greatest flight offers — however the clock is ticking to avoid wasting in your subsequent journey. (Would possibly we recommend Las Vegas, dwelling of the soon-to-open official Associates Expertise?)

E book at Southwest.com by Sept. 26, 2024 and save as much as 30 % off base fares with the code FRIENDS on flights between Oct. 24, 2024 and Jan. 31, 2025. Those that fly in September also can binge-watch the most well-liked episodes of the Warner Bros. Discovery TV collection on Southwest’s in-flight leisure portal. (Associates is at the moment streaming on Max.)

The airline just lately handled Los Angeles-bound vacationers to a show-inspired expertise, full with onboard trivia and Associates merch prizes together with Central Perk aprons, espresso desk books, Warner Bros. Studio excursions, equipment and extra.

Associates premiered on Sept. 22, 1994, and made family names out of stars Jennifer Aniston (who performed Rachel Inexperienced), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribiani) and the late Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), who died in 2023. The collection ran for 10 seasons and earned six Emmys — together with greatest comedy collection, greatest actress for Aniston, greatest supporting actress for Kudrow and greatest visitor actors for Bruce Willis and Christina Applegate within the class — and Warner Bros. Discovery launched a reunion particular in 2021 that featured the unique gang in addition to visitor stars David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Girl Gaga and Equipment Harington.

Store extra of the most effective Associates merch under, and get Southwest’s journey deal by way of Sept. 26 with code FRIENDS at Southwest Airways’ web site.

