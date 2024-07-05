South Padre Island shark incident leaves 4 injured, at least 2 bitten, authorities say

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Shark assaults disrupted Fourth of July celebrations Thursday at South Padre Island as two individuals have been taken to the hospital with bites, no less than one among them extreme, authorities stated.

Police have been referred to as for the assault on the person who was severely bitten round 11 a.m., in line with Nikki Soto, the South Padre Island metropolis secretary. He was initially handled on the seaside by firefighters and police.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Division stated later in a press release that two individuals have been bitten and two extra “encountered” the shark however weren’t significantly harm. One of many chunk victims was taken to a hospital in Brownsville, and the opposite was “flown out for additional remedy.”

Sport Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy stated that based mostly on witness reviews and pictures on social media, authorities imagine a single shark about 6 ft lengthy was accountable.

Soto stated seaside patrol, firefighters, and police have been patrolling the shore and flying drones after the assaults.

The final reported shark assault within the space was 5 years in the past, in line with Dowdy.

Texas Parks & Wildlife is helping with the investigation.