South Africa’s Bafana Bafana need vital win against Lesotho as Teboho Mokoena punishment looms

Bafana Bafana will face Lesotho at Bloemfontein’s Toyota Stadium (Free State Stadium) on Friday in a vital FIFA World Cup qualifier that is technically an away game – but one they will play on home turf in South Africa.

Lesotho is one of two independent countries carved out within the borders of South Africa – the other being Eswatini. Lesotho gained independence in 1966 and borders three provinces – the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal, and the Free State – where Friday’s game will be played.

Lesotho lacks stadiums which meet CAF and FIFA international standards, which is why they have been playing home fixtures in South Africa.

The reverse fixture at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane ended in a 2-0 win for Bafana Bafana, with goals coming from Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams. However, that result could yet be overturned as a result of South Africa fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena, who was supposed to miss the match due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Given that their five-point lead at the top of World Cup Qualifying Group C could be cut down to two as a result and this is one of four remaining games for Hugo Broos’ side, every win is of vital importance.

There were questions about the suitability of the pitch at Toyota Stadium, but it has now been given the go-ahead to host the fixture and Bafana’s subsequent qualifier against Nigeria.

Key Details

Date: Friday, September 5 at 18:00 CAT (16:00 GMT, 12:00 ET)

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport and SABC 2

South Africa’s most recent World Cup qualifier was in March this year, when they beat Benin 2-0. They had beaten Lesotho by the same margin four days prior, but that result is up in the air after Bafana seemingly fielded an ineligible player. SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images

Team news:

Attacking midfielder Patrick ‘Tito’ Maswanganyi was a late withdrawal from the Bafana Bafana squad with an injury picked up in Orlando Pirates’ 3-0 win over Chippa United on Sunday. He was replaced by teammate Sipho Mbule – who is more of a classic midfielder than a number 10.

Ime Okon, who recently joined German second-tier side Hannover 96, is also injured and has been replaced by Stellenbosch FC centre-back Thabo Moloisane in a like-for-like swap.

Expected lineups

South Africa

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Siyabonga Ngezana | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | RB Nyiko Mobbie

CM Luke le Roux | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Mohau Nkota | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Oswin Appollis

ST Iqraam Rayners

Lesotho

GK Sekhoane Moerane

LB Fusi Matlabe | CB Thabo Makhele | CB Motlomelo Mkwanazi | RB Thabang Malane

CM Tšepo Toloane | CM Lehlohonolo Fothoane

LW Neo Mokhachane | AM Tšoarelo Bereng | RW Mohlomi Makhetha

ST Katleho Makateng

Stats

Lesotho only managed three shots and one on target in the reverse fixture in March – a 2-0 defeat to Bafana Bafana.

In May 2025, Hugo Broos became the longest-serving Bafana Bafana head coach ever – surpassing Clive Barker, who was in the job for exactly four years.