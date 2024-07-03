Sources – Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers agree to 3-year, $150.3M extension

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed on a three-year, $150.3 million most contract extension that features a participant choice for the 2027-28 season, sources informed ESPN.

The deal delivers the Cavaliers the soundness of getting their franchise participant below contract past subsequent season. For Mitchell, it delivers a assured 4 years, $185 million whole now and an opportunity to succeed in the league’s 10-year service standards that may permit him to pursue a five-year extension value greater than $380 million in 2027.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

Mitchell and his agent, Austin Brown — co-head of CAA Basketball — met with Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman on Saturday in Los Angeles and reached an settlement on the extension, sources stated. A big a part of Mitchell’s perception in committing on a brand new deal comes together with his and his consultant’s confidence within the group to maintain constructing the Cavaliers right into a championship contender and an alignment on a partnership of how they’re going to play an element in doing it collectively, sources stated.

Since buying Mitchell from the Utah Jazz on the commerce deadline two years in the past, the Cavaliers have made consecutive playoff appearances — together with advancing to the Japanese Convention semifinals final season.

Mitchell had 89 factors in Video games 6 and seven of an opening-round playoff collection victory over the Orlando Magic, second most in NBA postseason historical past for Video games 6 and seven, in keeping with ESPN Stats & Data analysis.

Mitchell, 27, has been an All-Star in 5 straight seasons and averaged 26.6 factors within the 2023-24 season — becoming a member of solely LeBron James in franchise historical past to take action in a number of seasons, in keeping with ESPN Stats & Data.

Mitchell is the primary guard to common a minimal of 20 factors in every of his first seven NBA seasons since Allen Iverson. He additionally averaged profession highs in assists (6.1) and steals (1.8) a 12 months in the past — rating third in steals per sport and sixth in deflections league-wide.