Some Social Security Recipients Will Get an Extra Check Soon

Usually, Social Safety recipients obtain one test every month. Nonetheless, in keeping with the Schedule of Social Safety Profit Funds for 2024, some recipients will obtain two and even three checks in November.

Who ought to anticipate to obtain two funds subsequent month? These receiving Social Safety Supplemental Safety Revenue (SSI) — a few of whom additionally obtain month-to-month Social Safety advantages. SSI offers month-to-month funds to folks with disabilities and older adults who’ve little or no earnings or assets.

