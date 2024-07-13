Solana ETF Decision Expected By March 2025 As Cboe Filings Start Clock On SEC Decision 

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The ultimate deadline for the US Securities and Change Fee (SEC) to approve or deny a spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) might be mid-March 2025, analysts mentioned.

This got here after the Chicago Board Choices Change (Cboe) submitted two 19b-4 filings to record the VanEck and 21Shares spot Solana ETFs.

The 2 companies filed for Solana ETF merchandise final month, with the latest Cboe submitting now placing the SEC on a clock to decide.

Cboe recordsdata 19b-4s for each VanEck & 21Shares Solana ETFs… As soon as SEC acknowledges these filings, the choice clock begins ticking. https://t.co/JsRBLjudyT pic.twitter.com/94RLLEiwbU — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) July 8, 2024

The SEC’s tips require that the fee deny or approve the CBOE’s request to record Solana ETFs inside 240 days, which brings the deadline to round March 2025.

Meaning approval could be within the arms of the political social gathering that wins the November presidential election.

“If Biden wins, these probably [dead on arrival],” mentioned Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. “If Trump wins, something is feasible.”

Cboe Likens Solana To Bitcoin And Ether

In its submitting, the CBOE mentioned that Solana is just like Bitcoin and Ethereum and is resistant to cost manipulation. It added that Solana’s decentralized nature ensured no single entity may management its value efficiency.

In an announcement, the worldwide head of exchange-traded product listings at Cboe World Markets, Rob Marrocco, additionally famous that SOL is the third most actively traded crypto asset after Bitcoin and Ether.

The Solana value rose 1.2% previously 24 hours to commerce at $142 as of 05:28 a.m. EST.

Additionally Learn:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

