Snoop Dogg swims with Michael Phelps at 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC

Snoop Dogg has been one of many brightest stars of the 2024 Paris Olympics for his outward assist of the USA, and he teamed up with essentially the most embellished Olympian ever to strive his hand at one of many occasions.

Snoop Dogg, who’s offering content material and serving as a commentator for NBC throughout the Video games, entered the pool with Michael Phelps in a phase on Tuesday. Phelps, thought to be maybe one of the best swimmer ever, is a 28-time Olympic medalist, 23 of them being golds.

“Now, MP, how does one get so quick within the pool?” Snoop Dogg asks Phelps within the video.

“Wingspan, lung energy,” Phelps mentioned.

“You simply described me,” Snoop Dogg replied. “You mentioned wingspan, lung energy. I positively have nice lung energy.”

The “lung energy” assertion would not have to be defined for Snoop Dogg, one of the vital well-known rappers on this planet who originates from Lengthy Seaside, California.

Snoop Dogg was then proven swimming the size of the small pool the duo was in, with Phelps clearly trying a lot smoother within the water.

“Mike, you make this look too simple,” Snoop Dogg mentioned. “As you see, I am in gold medal situation. And he is nonetheless in gold medal situation, as we communicate.”

The hilarious phase aired throughout NBC’s “Primetime in Paris” a part of the TV schedule, the place lead anchor Mike Tirico recapped a few of the prime Olympics from the day.

This is the complete video of Snoop Dogg and Phelps’ TV phase on Tuesday:

