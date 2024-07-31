Snoop Dogg swims with Michael Phelps at 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC

Snoop Dogg swims with Michael Phelps at 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC

by

Snoop Dogg has been one of many brightest stars of the 2024 Paris Olympics for his outward assist of the USA, and he teamed up with essentially the most embellished Olympian ever to strive his hand at one of many occasions.

Snoop Dogg, who’s offering content material and serving as a commentator for NBC throughout the Video games, entered the pool with Michael Phelps in a phase on Tuesday. Phelps, thought to be maybe one of the best swimmer ever, is a 28-time Olympic medalist, 23 of them being golds.

REQUIRED READING:Snoop Dogg’s profitable NBC Olympics commentary is pure gold

“Now, MP, how does one get so quick within the pool?” Snoop Dogg asks Phelps within the video.

Leave a Comment